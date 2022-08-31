Read full article on original website
Enid Woman Missing For 56 Days, Family And Police Still Searching
The family of Kendra Battelo said the disappearance is strange, and is asking for local law enforcement to take a closer look into the case. Edna Reyes, Battelo's cousin, said it may be harder to find Kendra as time goes on. "Important days have come and gone," Reyes said. "The...
Edmond police looking to identify Peeping Tom suspect seen outside teenager's window
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police are asking for help identifying a Peeping Tom suspect. Police said a father found footprints in the dirt outside his teenage daughter's window and set up an outdoor camera. The camera captured a man lurking around the house near Coffee Creek Blvd. and...
Law enforcement logs Sept. 1-2
The flowing information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:02 a.m. Chickasaw nation Lighthorse police confirmed warrants on Terry Cooper. At 3:25 a.m. a deputy transported three juveniles from Cleveland County to Kay County. At 10:29 a.m. Kildare School reported receiving a fraudulent email over the...
Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
Deputies, Federal Agents Find ‘Pipe Bomb’ In Payne County Home After Anonymous Tip
An anonymous tip to the Perkins Police Department led local authorities and federal agents to a home where they found explosive materials and make-shift devices resembling a pipe bomb and grenade. On Tuesday, Payne County prosecutors charged Cade Wells, 19, with manufacturing an explosive, which carries a sentence up to...
Wanted fugitive dead after overnight shootout at Cimarron City home
CIMARRON CITY, Okla. — A wanted fugitive is dead after an overnight shootout when he broke into a Cimarron City home. The suspect had been terrorizing the family for months. The Logan County sheriff told KOCO 5 it started a year ago when the suspect kidnapped one of the family members.
Stillwater Police Responding To Barricaded Subject
Stillwater police are currently working a situation involving a barricaded subject. The scene is near 2900 E. 6th St. Avoid the area if possible.
Vehicle Crashes Into Enid Business On Its Last Day Of Operation
An Enid coffee shop’s last day brought more cleanup than expected. The owners of Da Vinci’s Coffeehouse and Gelateria said they didn’t expect their Willow Road location to go out with such a bang Wednesday. Closing day is never easy, but co-owner Corey Keller is staying positive...
Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling
TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
Jail bookings Aug. 19-25
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 19-25 include:. Spencer Arkeketa, 18, Ponca City, BIA hold. Crystal Bearchum, 28, BIA hold. Lakota Soioux Boice, 36, Ponca City, domestic abuse in presence of a minor. George David Brady, 34, BIA...
‘Kansas Ghost Towns’ premieres Tuesday on KPTS
Chris Frank joined "Kansas Today" to talk about "Kansas Ghost Towns" airing on KPTS.
Sanders helps No. 12 Oklahoma State beat Central Michigan
STILLWATER (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy deflected credit when he reached a career milestone. Spencer Sanders passed for a career-high 406 yards and accounted for six touchdowns and No. 12 Oklahoma State beat Central Michigan 58-44 on Thursday night to give Gundy his 150th coaching victory. Gundy...
