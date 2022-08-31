ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

okcfox.com

Man shot, awaiting charges after breaking in to OKC apartment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene of a burglary on Tuesday morning. Police say a man and woman were inside their apartment on Cherry Hill Ln. in Oklahoma City when they heard someone trying to remove the AC unit from their window. When the pair went to look, they saw a black male coming in through their apartment through the window.
KOCO

Two in custody after being found passed out in car at Oklahoma City intersection

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took two people into custody after they were found passed out inside a vehicle at an Oklahoma City intersection, prompting a large police presence. The incident started after police received a call that a car was stopped in the middle of the intersection of Northwest 39th Street and Portland Avenue. The driver wasn't responding when officers arrived, and police said they found two people with guns when the officers approached the vehicle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKC Police find missing 88-year-old man safe

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City Police are looking for a man who has been missing since Sunday morning. According to police, 88-year-old Eugene Wallace Jr. was last seen near NW 17th and Walker between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m. in northwest Oklahoma City. Eugene has has health related issues...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Wanted kidnapping suspect arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man wanted in Elk City on suspicion of kidnapping and child neglect was captured in Oklahoma City. Elk City Police Department officials issued an alert on Dillon Thomas Marshall in mid-August, asking for help locating the suspect. Marshall, 38, was wanted on a handful of charges, including kidnapping and child […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
blackchronicle.com

Police investigating drive-by shooting at apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they search for a shooting suspect. - Advertisement - Around 2 p.m. on Feb. 27,Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 2700 block of W. I-240 Service Rd. When officers arrived at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Keeping A Schedule

Mindy Mcneil and Cody Yount from the OKC County Extension Service are here to help us stay on task and show how to better schedule your life. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension Service, so check out their Facebook page. You can also check them...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Crash in Moore leaves one dead and three injured

MOORE (KFOR) – One is confirmed dead and three injured following a crash near Southwest 4th St. and North Santa Fe Avenue in Moore. The accident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night. One victim was pronounced dead shortly after crews arrived on scene. Three others were injured, including a one-year-old. The three injured victims […]
MOORE, OK
okcfox.com

OSBI: Swadley's Foggy Bottom first criminal proceeding now public

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The first criminal proceeding in the Swadley's Foggy Bottom investigation is now public. A judge signed off on a search warrant this week for the phone records of the former vice president of the company. The affidavit for the search warrant filed in Oklahoma County...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

