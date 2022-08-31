Read full article on original website
Man shot, awaiting charges after breaking in to OKC apartment
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene of a burglary on Tuesday morning. Police say a man and woman were inside their apartment on Cherry Hill Ln. in Oklahoma City when they heard someone trying to remove the AC unit from their window. When the pair went to look, they saw a black male coming in through their apartment through the window.
OKCPD arrests two individuals after reports of alleged drunk, armed driver in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people are in custody after what police believe was a DUI incident. On Monday morning, Oklahoma City police were called about a possible DUI incident where a small white car was stalled in the intersection of NW 39th and Portland. When OKCPD arrived on...
2 Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI In Central OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded around 6:30 a.m. to Northwest 39th Expressway & North Portland Avenue after two people were found unresponsive in a car in the intersection. On arrival officers attempted to make contact with the people inside the car by using the sirens and a PA system...
Oklahoma City police release additional details on incident that left county deputy dead
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department released a community briefing on an incident last month that left an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy dead and another wounded. Police said officers responded to 2221 SW 78th Street shortly after 1 p.m. on August 22 after a report...
KOCO
Two in custody after being found passed out in car at Oklahoma City intersection
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took two people into custody after they were found passed out inside a vehicle at an Oklahoma City intersection, prompting a large police presence. The incident started after police received a call that a car was stopped in the middle of the intersection of Northwest 39th Street and Portland Avenue. The driver wasn't responding when officers arrived, and police said they found two people with guns when the officers approached the vehicle.
KOCO
Police search for driver after overnight crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Emergency crews are searching for a driver after a vehicle was nearly cut in two after leaving the road and hitting a tree overnight in Oklahoma City. The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Grand Boulevard. Police said they are still searching...
OKC Police find missing 88-year-old man safe
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City Police are looking for a man who has been missing since Sunday morning. According to police, 88-year-old Eugene Wallace Jr. was last seen near NW 17th and Walker between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m. in northwest Oklahoma City. Eugene has has health related issues...
Luther police: Meth and drug paraphernalia found duing Friday night traffic stop
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people were brought to the Lincoln County Jail after a traffic stop in Luther on Friday night. Police said officers made a traffic stop in the 19000 block of E. Highway 66 for a defective motor vehicle violation. During the course of the stop,...
Man Arrested, Accused For Making Bomb Threat At OKC Apartment
An Oklahoma City metro man was arrested and is accused of threatening to bomb his southeast OKC apartment complex. According to court documents, police described 36-year-old Maurice Wilson as being in "..a manic state, screaming about people being devils and holograms in his apartment." He also allegedly tried to grab...
Wanted kidnapping suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man wanted in Elk City on suspicion of kidnapping and child neglect was captured in Oklahoma City. Elk City Police Department officials issued an alert on Dillon Thomas Marshall in mid-August, asking for help locating the suspect. Marshall, 38, was wanted on a handful of charges, including kidnapping and child […]
2 Arrested After Luther Police Find Meth, Drug Paraphernalia During Traffic Stop
Luther police arrested two individuals during a traffic stop Friday night. Police said they took meth and drug paraphernalia from the individuals. Jason Gardener and Charlotte Lippe were arrested during the stop, according to police. They were booked into jail on multiple complaints.
OHP: 1 Killed In Crash On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County
One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened eastbound at mile marker 166 in Chandler, OHP said. Troopers said they are still investigating what happened. A 17-year-old female driver and her...
Police investigating drive-by shooting at apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they search for a shooting suspect. - Advertisement - Around 2 p.m. on Feb. 27,Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 2700 block of W. I-240 Service Rd. When officers arrived at...
Tulsa man dies after collision with semi in gas station parking lot
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma High Patrol is investigating after a Tulsa man died following a collision with a semi over the weekend in Lincoln County. Troopers responded to a collision involving a semi and car at the Phillips 66 in Chandler on the Turner Turnpike on Saturday.
Search For Missing Man Continues In Cleveland County
Search teams are out looking for a missing man in Cleveland County on Sunday morning. Jeremy Reagan was last seen August 27th at his Forrest Park home. Reagan's truck was found in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where several search teams are now looking for him. This is a developing story,...
Raising Oklahoma: Keeping A Schedule
Mindy Mcneil and Cody Yount from the OKC County Extension Service are here to help us stay on task and show how to better schedule your life. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension Service, so check out their Facebook page. You can also check them...
Crash in Moore leaves one dead and three injured
MOORE (KFOR) – One is confirmed dead and three injured following a crash near Southwest 4th St. and North Santa Fe Avenue in Moore. The accident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night. One victim was pronounced dead shortly after crews arrived on scene. Three others were injured, including a one-year-old. The three injured victims […]
Deputies, Federal Agents Find ‘Pipe Bomb’ In Payne County Home After Anonymous Tip
An anonymous tip to the Perkins Police Department led local authorities and federal agents to a home where they found explosive materials and make-shift devices resembling a pipe bomb and grenade. On Tuesday, Payne County prosecutors charged Cade Wells, 19, with manufacturing an explosive, which carries a sentence up to...
OSBI: Swadley's Foggy Bottom first criminal proceeding now public
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The first criminal proceeding in the Swadley's Foggy Bottom investigation is now public. A judge signed off on a search warrant this week for the phone records of the former vice president of the company. The affidavit for the search warrant filed in Oklahoma County...
OKCPD: Man burglarizes laundry room at OKC apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is looking for a man who burglarized an apartment laundry room. Police say the man stole items from an apartment's laundry room near NE 50th and Lincoln. The man has tattoos on his left arm and leg. If anyone recognizes him or...
