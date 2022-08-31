ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA

Plumas County News

Body of missing paddle boarder found at Frenchman

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this afternoon that the body of a missing paddle boarder has been located. According to Sheriff’s spokesman Chandler Peay, dispatch received a call at 2:18 yesterday afternoon, Sept. 4, about a paddle boarder who had vanished under the water at Frenchman Lake.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Placer County K-9 unit finds 50,000 fentanyl pills

NORTH AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that one of their K-9 units discovered 50,000 fentanyl pills in North Auburn on Monday. During a traffic stop at 1:35 p.m. on Eastbound Interstate 80, K-9 Ruger alerted his partner to the drivers side of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas residents should plan for a countywide power outage on Labor Day

Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns reached out to Plumas News to alert residents of the potential for a countywide power outage on Labor Day, Sept. 5. Sheriff Johns said that he had been alerted by PG&E that Plumas would be one of 10 counties impacted if the power grid reaches capacity. No time for the outage was given.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Structure fire in Thermalito damages homes

THERMALITO, Calif. - A fire was reported in the Thermalito area near Oroville just before 6:30 Friday evening. It is called the Tehama Fire because it started in the 1400 block of Tehama Avenue in Thermalito. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit, two structures were damaged and some vehicles...
THERMALITO, CA
Plumas County News

Close encounters with bears – Plumas residents share their stories

The calls come into dispatch; the pictures appear on Facebook; no doubt you have seen one yourself — there seem to be bears everywhere this year. I wrote a story about a Quincy couple who awoke to find a bear rummaging in their kitchen a couple of weeks ago. It struck a chord with a lot of people who have had their own experience with the furry creatures and Plumas News is printing some of them below.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect arrested for attempted murder in Chico Sunday morning

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that a suspect was arrested for attempted murder in Chico at about 5:33 a.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to the 400 block of Orange St. for a reported stabbing. They were able to contact the victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Search continues for man who escaped from Butte County Jail

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped from the county jail on Wednesday evening.  He was identified as 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley. The sheriff’s office said Bondley escaped from a fully-enclosed, high-security exercise yard sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.  Bondley is 5 […]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Gold miner found after being stranded near Pickering Bar

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A gold miner who was reported missing by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Monday was found later in the day. The sheriff’s office said Jason Koch contacted them Sunday at 8 p.m. He told them he could not make his way back from the area of Pickering Bar on […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash in rural Butte County on Tuesday night

PARADISE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 30, 10:49 PM: The California Highway Patrol in Chico released additional details surrounding Tuesday night's fatal head-on crash on Neal Road in rural Butte County. A 47-year-old motorcyclist from Chico sustained fatal injuries following a head-on crash in rural Butte County on Tuesday night.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Daniel Joseph Ledwig

Daniel Joseph Ledwig passed away surrounded by loved ones, on August 17, 2022, at the age of 72. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Daniel came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
PORTOLA, CA
Plumas County News

Will your power be shut off? Here’s a tool to help you find out

California’s extreme heat is pushing the power grid to maximum capacity and the Plumas County Sheriff received word yesterday that Plumas is on the list of 10 counties that could have their power shut off at some point today, Sept. 5. Cal ISO (a nonprofit public benefit corporation that...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
abc10.com

16-year-old turns himself in after 5 shot at Chico house party

CHICO, Calif. — A teen is now in custody after five people were shot at a Chico house party early Saturday morning. According to a news release, officers were on W. 5th Street and Cedar Street around 1:45 a.m. when they heard gunshots. Dispatch then received several calls about people being shot near that location.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 suspect in custody following mass shooting in Chico

Chico Police said the suspect in custody is a juvenile and their identity will not be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Overnight shooting sends 5 people to hospital in Chico, 1 suspect in custody. Three of the gunshot victims have been treated and released from a nearby...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Teenage suspect in homeless camp murder to be tried as juvenile

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A teenage suspect in the murder of a homeless man at Chico’s Teichert Ponds will be tried as a juvenile, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the judge ruled that the now 17-year-old boy will remain in juvenile court for trial and disposition in connection to a deadly shooting nearly a year ago.
CHICO, CA
Plumas County News

Passerby spots fire, averts possible disaster for Quincy neighborhood

At approximately 2:40 p.m. this afternoon, a call came in for a possible structure structure fire on Bell Lane in East Quincy. Quincy Fire Chief Robbie Cassou said that thanks to the quick actions of a passerby, the fire was stopped before it could spread into an adjacent development. “The...
QUINCY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Subject found dead in public right of way

CHICO, Calif. - Police responded to an unresponsive subject near the 2100 block of Humboldt Road, said Chico PD. Medical personnel arrived shortly after Chico PD, located the subject, and pronounced them dead at the scene. According to Chico PD, there were no overt signs of criminal activity at the...
CHICO, CA

