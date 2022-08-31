Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Body of missing paddle boarder found at Frenchman
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this afternoon that the body of a missing paddle boarder has been located. According to Sheriff’s spokesman Chandler Peay, dispatch received a call at 2:18 yesterday afternoon, Sept. 4, about a paddle boarder who had vanished under the water at Frenchman Lake.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE crews are at the scene of a commercial structure fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. 1:00 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that they are making good progress getting the commercial structure fire on Arbol Avenue and Olive Highway knocked down on Sunday. CAL FIRE says that the commercial building is partially involved with the majority of the fire coming from...
Placer County K-9 unit finds 50,000 fentanyl pills
NORTH AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that one of their K-9 units discovered 50,000 fentanyl pills in North Auburn on Monday. During a traffic stop at 1:35 p.m. on Eastbound Interstate 80, K-9 Ruger alerted his partner to the drivers side of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s […]
Plumas County News
Plumas residents should plan for a countywide power outage on Labor Day
Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns reached out to Plumas News to alert residents of the potential for a countywide power outage on Labor Day, Sept. 5. Sheriff Johns said that he had been alerted by PG&E that Plumas would be one of 10 counties impacted if the power grid reaches capacity. No time for the outage was given.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Structure fire in Thermalito damages homes
THERMALITO, Calif. - A fire was reported in the Thermalito area near Oroville just before 6:30 Friday evening. It is called the Tehama Fire because it started in the 1400 block of Tehama Avenue in Thermalito. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit, two structures were damaged and some vehicles...
Plumas County News
Close encounters with bears – Plumas residents share their stories
The calls come into dispatch; the pictures appear on Facebook; no doubt you have seen one yourself — there seem to be bears everywhere this year. I wrote a story about a Quincy couple who awoke to find a bear rummaging in their kitchen a couple of weeks ago. It struck a chord with a lot of people who have had their own experience with the furry creatures and Plumas News is printing some of them below.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested for attempted murder in Chico Sunday morning
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that a suspect was arrested for attempted murder in Chico at about 5:33 a.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to the 400 block of Orange St. for a reported stabbing. They were able to contact the victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
actionnewsnow.com
Inmate on the loose, Sheriff Kory Honea believes the escape was pre-planned
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - An escaped Butte County Jail inmate remains on the loose Thursday night. Butte County Sheriff's Office is still searching for 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley. Sheriff Kory Honea tells Action News Now, Bondley escaped from the exercise yard in between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Wednesday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Identity theft, destroying or concealing evidence, tear gas possession
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Aug. 17. Jeremy Richard Kraegal, 32, was arrested at 8:54 a.m. on suspicion of two outside felony warrants and an outside misdemeanor warrant...
Search continues for man who escaped from Butte County Jail
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped from the county jail on Wednesday evening. He was identified as 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley. The sheriff’s office said Bondley escaped from a fully-enclosed, high-security exercise yard sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Bondley is 5 […]
KCRA.com
Remains found along Yuba County trail believed to be from man missing since May
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Remains found this week by hikers in Yuba County are believed to be missing man Dean Penn, authorities said in a release. The remains are now being DNA tested to confirm. Penn has been reported missing to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office since May. He...
Gold miner found after being stranded near Pickering Bar
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A gold miner who was reported missing by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Monday was found later in the day. The sheriff’s office said Jason Koch contacted them Sunday at 8 p.m. He told them he could not make his way back from the area of Pickering Bar on […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash in rural Butte County on Tuesday night
PARADISE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 30, 10:49 PM: The California Highway Patrol in Chico released additional details surrounding Tuesday night's fatal head-on crash on Neal Road in rural Butte County. A 47-year-old motorcyclist from Chico sustained fatal injuries following a head-on crash in rural Butte County on Tuesday night.
Plumas County News
Daniel Joseph Ledwig
Daniel Joseph Ledwig passed away surrounded by loved ones, on August 17, 2022, at the age of 72. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Daniel came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Plumas County News
Will your power be shut off? Here’s a tool to help you find out
California’s extreme heat is pushing the power grid to maximum capacity and the Plumas County Sheriff received word yesterday that Plumas is on the list of 10 counties that could have their power shut off at some point today, Sept. 5. Cal ISO (a nonprofit public benefit corporation that...
abc10.com
16-year-old turns himself in after 5 shot at Chico house party
CHICO, Calif. — A teen is now in custody after five people were shot at a Chico house party early Saturday morning. According to a news release, officers were on W. 5th Street and Cedar Street around 1:45 a.m. when they heard gunshots. Dispatch then received several calls about people being shot near that location.
actionnewsnow.com
1 suspect in custody following mass shooting in Chico
Chico Police said the suspect in custody is a juvenile and their identity will not be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Overnight shooting sends 5 people to hospital in Chico, 1 suspect in custody. Three of the gunshot victims have been treated and released from a nearby...
actionnewsnow.com
Teenage suspect in homeless camp murder to be tried as juvenile
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A teenage suspect in the murder of a homeless man at Chico’s Teichert Ponds will be tried as a juvenile, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the judge ruled that the now 17-year-old boy will remain in juvenile court for trial and disposition in connection to a deadly shooting nearly a year ago.
Plumas County News
Passerby spots fire, averts possible disaster for Quincy neighborhood
At approximately 2:40 p.m. this afternoon, a call came in for a possible structure structure fire on Bell Lane in East Quincy. Quincy Fire Chief Robbie Cassou said that thanks to the quick actions of a passerby, the fire was stopped before it could spread into an adjacent development. “The...
actionnewsnow.com
Subject found dead in public right of way
CHICO, Calif. - Police responded to an unresponsive subject near the 2100 block of Humboldt Road, said Chico PD. Medical personnel arrived shortly after Chico PD, located the subject, and pronounced them dead at the scene. According to Chico PD, there were no overt signs of criminal activity at the...
Comments / 0