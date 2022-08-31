Read full article on original website
utilitydive.com
California legislature aims for 90% clean electricity by 2035 as part of sweeping climate package
California lawmakers passed a series of climate-related bills this week, including legislation that codifies the state’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality economywide by 2045 and a bill that sets a goal of 90% clean electricity by 2035. The proposals will add a multibillion-dollar boost to California’s clean energy industry...
utilitydive.com
California lawmakers vote to extend Diablo Canyon as heat wave forces governor to declare grid emergency
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to ensure grid reliability amid extreme heat forecasts across the state and the rest of the Western U.S. The proclamation will allow California power plants to generate additional power, and authorizes backup generator use to ease the stress...
utilitydive.com
After DLR boosts transmission line capacity 25%, Duquesne Light expands LineVision partnership
Duquesne Light on Thursday announced it would expand a partnership with LineVision after finding the company’s dynamic line rating, or DLR, sensors helped to boost capacity on some transmission lines in southwestern Pennsylvania by about 25%. DLR technologies utilize real-time temperature and wind speed data to determine the carrying...
