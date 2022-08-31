ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Viewpoint: One-on-one with Idaho U.S. Senator Mike Crapo

BOISE, Idaho — We're getting back into the heat of the political season. Before we know it, the November general election will be here. It is Tuesday November 8. The next two Viewpoints are focusing on one of the big races here in Idaho; the race for U.S. Senate between longtime Republican Senator Mike Crapo and his Democratic challenger David Roth.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'The growth isn't gonna stop': Failed bonds concern Idaho school districts

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Vallivue School District and Middleton School District failed to pass bonds on the Aug. 30. ballot; bonds that would have funded new schools. Both school districts called the election results "disappointing." New schools are necessary to keep up with continued growth throughout the Treasure Valley, Vallivue Public Information Officer Joey Palmer said.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Election results for Idaho school bonds and levies

BOISE, Idaho — Several school districts had bond or levy measures up for a vote on Tuesday, August 30. Results are unofficial until canvassed by county commissioners. Middleton School District No. 134 (Canyon County) General obligation bond (66.67% supermajority required to pass) Yes: 53.52%. No: 46.48%. DID NOT PASS.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Legislature#K 12 Education#Corporate Tax#Taxation#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Statehouse#Democratic#Democrats#Republicans#House#Senate
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho economics expert details impacts of proposed tax rebate checks

BOISE, Idaho — By the end of this week, the State of Idaho could be preparing to send another round of rebate checks to Idaho tax payers. The proposal: a tax rebate of 10% of tax amounts paid in 2020 or $300 for individual filers, whatever amount is greater. The idea was announced by Governor Brad Little last week. This week, Idaho lawmakers will vote on the package that includes rebate checks, income tax cuts, and investments into public education.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho man with 12 lifetime DUIs receives life sentence, with possibility of parole after 13

BOISE, Idaho — A man found guilty of felony driving under the influence five times, and a total of 12 lifetime DUIs, is going to prison for at least 13 years. Ada County District Judge Peter Barton on Friday sentenced 54-year-old Kent Sams of Nampa to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving the 13-year fixed portion of his sentence.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Blackfoot girl has dream realized through Make-A-Wish Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Make-A-Wish Idaho just announced its newest recipient, a 14-year-old girl living in Blackfoot. Bethany was diagnosed with leukemia this past March. That life-threatening illness has not stopped the aspiring musician from playing multiple instruments. Bethany can play the piano, violin and ukulele, and composes music on her computer. She also sings in choir.
BLACKFOOT, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'Rainbow fentanyl' and fentanyl 'Skittles' appearing locally, warn Idaho State Police

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are warning Idahoans of a surge in new kinds of fentanyl appearing in the area. Local law enforcement has seen a rise of these varieties around the Gem State. Coeur d'Alene Police seized about 50 multi-colored pills, also known as the "Skittle" variety of fentanyl, at the end of August. The multi-colored pills seized all had the same "M-30" imprinted on them.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Huetter: Idaho's smallest city

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's smallest city, Huetter, was incorporated in 1905; it has been around for a long time, but may not be for much longer. The 30-acre city, pronounced 'Hutter', is located in the Gem State's panhandle, between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls, and has a population of just 100 people.
HUETTER, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Micron to build new memory fab in Boise, first for U.S. in 20 years

BOISE, Idaho — Micron will build a new fab in Idaho. The Boise-based semiconductor company made the announcement Thursday morning, 23 days after President Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act that will provide incentives for semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. -- legislation Micron has said was needed for the company to expand in this country rather than Asia.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy