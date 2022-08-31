ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dancing With The Stars Pro Peta Murgatroyd Shares That IVF Transfer Did Not Work

By Kim Stempel
Dancing With the Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy was in Ukraine when Russia invaded the country. On March 2, 2022, after a long and frightening journey home, Maks was reunited with his wife , Peta Murgatroyd .

After Maks returned home, the couple decided to try and expand their family. Peta was open about their IVF journey . “It feels good to share it. It’s not like, ‘Oh, look at me, look at me!’” the DWTS pro stated. “It’s just like, ‘Finally, I can say something and not feel closed off and not feel bad about it and not feel alone.’ It feels good,” Peta remarked.

Her husband had reservations about sharing such a personal issue. “I was a skeptic to the openness of it and [asked], ‘How open do we want to be?’” Maks stated. “Now I realize that the reason why people do struggle with it is because it’s such a taboo to talk [about it.]”

Peta also discussed their progress. “It’s going really well. We’re very excited,” she commented. “We’re kind of in the last stages of it. There should be –fingers crossed– a pregnancy pretty soon.”

Sadly, this was not the case. According to Page Six , Peta revealed the heartbreaking news in an Instagram video . The beginning of the video shows the transfer and how Peta and Maks’ son, Shai, took care of his mother while she rested at home.

“10 days later We found out that we, in fact, do not have a baby. I’ll never forget the phone call. A little part of me died that day on the side of the road,” the DWTS pro wrote over the clip.

“I had to wrap my head around the fact that I had spent months preparing for this and I came out with nothing. I left empty-handed,” she said.

In the caption of the video, Peta opened up further about their devastating loss. Peta wrote, “Life is funny though. When you think you got it figured out, it slaps you in the face and makes you start over. I keep learning that ‘Gods plans will always be more beautiful than all your disappointments’ … I have to keep believing that,” she added.

Peta reflected on the moment that the physicians showed her a picture of their baby during the transfer. “It felt final, it felt like this was it…. that was my baby…and I got a little preview of them at the earliest stage of their life. It felt other-worldly special, I felt privileged,” the dancer stated.

“I really did think that this was going to work. Looking into Maks’ eyes as he was crying, seeing our baby together…just made this experience so worth it even though it didn’t turn out how we had hoped,” Peta remarked.

Peta posted a video clip of her surfing with her five-year-old son, Shai. She reassured followers that she was taking the “necessary steps to start the healing process.” She continued, “This too shall pass. I want to thank you all for coming along with me on this journey. I can’t tell you how much your guidance and advice has helped navigate me through my first round of IVF,” Peta said.

“I will get my baby, just not right now.…and to all the women who have gone through this multiple times over, I bow down,” the brave dancer remarked. “You’re warriors and you give me strength every day. This shit ain’t easy.”

Peta previously told People that in the last two years, she suffered three miscarriages.

I’m sending positive thoughts to Peta and Maks during this difficult time.

TELL US- SHARE WORDS OF SUPPORT AND ENCOURAGEMENT FOR PETA AND HER FAMILY AT THIS TIME.

[Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage]

