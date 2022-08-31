I get it that the Chronicle likes to print various points of view – fine. On Aug. 22, the Chronicle printed an editorial stating that teachers deserve more pay, respect and support, and on Aug. 29, the Chronicle praised the Citrus County School District for its practices in filling staff vacancies, but on Saturday, Sept. 3, the Chronicle saw fit to print a column by an outside political figure not even from Citrus. The writer spewed vicious lies and accusations, one after another, about our public schools and about our teachers. Whatever possessed your editorial board to print such a hateful attack? Did you not think it would be felt by those in the community? Did anyone even check it before it was printed? What’s wrong with this picture?

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO