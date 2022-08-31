ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Labor Day on Monday and that means many municipal offices will be closed for the holiday throughout North Central Florida. However, Jonesville and Veterans Memorial parks in Alachua County are expected to reopen. Tuesday evening, Gainesville residents are welcome to the city’s historic preservation board meeting at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

One Class at a Time: Pamela Staats

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 believes North Central Florida has some of the most talented teachers and school leaders around, so we are partnering with BMW of Gainesville and Gatorland Toyota to reward some of those exceptional educators. Each month a teacher or school leader nominated from within our...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Gainesville, FL
Society
City
Gainesville, FL
Alachua, FL
Society
WCJB

101-year-old celebrates birthday at Oak Hammock

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Oak Hammock is celebrating a major life milestone. Martha Wroe turned 101 years old on Monday. A special party was held to celebrate with her as the guest of honor a few days before her big birthday. This marks the third centenarian birthday...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Popular Gainesville breakfast spot caught on fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Food wasn’t served at Peach Valley Cafe Monday morning. The popular restaurant caught on fire around 1am leaving employees to clean up $75,000 worth of damages. Gainesville Fire Marshal says the 26 firefighters responded to the call and arrived in four minutes. After 22 minutes of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Education#Charity#The Pace Center For Girls#The University Of Florida
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights a new hangout spot

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re looking for a new hangout spot, this magical bar-slash-bistro lounge might be for you!. In this week’s Weekly Buzz, take a look at this hidden gem in Ocala that blends fantasy and pop culture with specialty food and drinks.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents gather to pray over recent gun violence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pastor and residents from Gainesville gathered in Eastside High School to pray over gun violence and the community. Pastor Lorenzo Hagins from Eustis Florida, said he felt called to meet at the high school. “Police, they’re trying to do what they can and reality is,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City firefighters remember fallen Fire Chief Burnham

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One year ago the Lake City Fire Chief died after a battle with COVID-19. Chief Randy Burnham died on Sept. 5, 2021. The chief battled the virus for weeks and was put on a ventilator. His death was considered a line of duty death. The...
LAKE CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
kslsports.com

Utes Stuck In Gainesville, Florida Provides Assistance

GAINESVILLE- Word got out early Sunday morning that the Utes never made it back to Salt Lake City after their game at The Swamp. Paul Kirk, who is head of Utah Athletics Communications revealed the charter plane Utah was supposed to take Saturday night was grounded due to mechanical issues.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
iheartoswego.com

Donald “Don” Delaney – August 28, 2022

Donald “Don” Delaney, 44; formerly of Fulton, NY passed unexpectedly in Ocala, FL. Don was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Charles and Rose (Wright) Delaney. He was originally from Baldwinsville, NY until recently moving to Ocala, FL. Don enjoyed having an occasional cold one while he...
FULTON, NY
WCJB

Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week One of high school football in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:. Eastside’s Holden Johnson connects with Antoneo Wilson for a 91-yard TD. Jaren Hamilton...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Russell Report: Gator’s Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Even though the Florida football team is now gearing up to face SEC rival Kentucky at home on Saturday, there’s still a buzz over Florida’s big win against Utah in a packed Swamp last Saturday. Two things stick out to me about this game. On the offensive side, the word is efficient. The Gators ran the ball well with good offensive line play, using three backs who ran hard although they need to hold onto the ball a bit better, and quarterback Anthony Richardson ran for over 100 yards and did enough in the passing game to help his team win. On defense, the goal line stand was great but Florida will have to do a better job against the run as SEC play begins but also credit Utah because a power running game is what they feature and they did that well.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy