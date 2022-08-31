Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Related
WCJB
HOMETOWN HERO: Virginia Grant is creating a platform for black professionals in NCFL
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Virginia Grant founded Gainesville Black Professionals (GBP) in 2016. It has now evolved into the largest network of black professionals in North Central Florida. “This was a vision that I had that I shared with the community and the community said ‘yeah I like that too’”...
WCJB
Gainesville Historic Preservation Board will meet to review design concepts for the Thelma Boltin Center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Historic Preservation Board will review the design concepts and vision for the Thelma Boltin Center. The Thelma Boltin building was originally known as the Gainesville Servicemen’s Center. It was an entertainment venue for U.S. Service members stationed at nearby military bases. The city...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Labor Day on Monday and that means many municipal offices will be closed for the holiday throughout North Central Florida. However, Jonesville and Veterans Memorial parks in Alachua County are expected to reopen. Tuesday evening, Gainesville residents are welcome to the city’s historic preservation board meeting at...
WCJB
One Class at a Time: Pamela Staats
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 believes North Central Florida has some of the most talented teachers and school leaders around, so we are partnering with BMW of Gainesville and Gatorland Toyota to reward some of those exceptional educators. Each month a teacher or school leader nominated from within our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
101-year-old celebrates birthday at Oak Hammock
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Oak Hammock is celebrating a major life milestone. Martha Wroe turned 101 years old on Monday. A special party was held to celebrate with her as the guest of honor a few days before her big birthday. This marks the third centenarian birthday...
WCJB
Tu Fiesta Radio Station will host their first ever Latin festival in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Tu Fiesta Radio Fest will be Saturday, September 10th at Bo Diddley Plaza from 4-10pm. This is ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month. There will be Latin music, food vendors, live performances and more. “We are going to have Tropics, it is a local band they’re...
WCJB
Popular Gainesville breakfast spot caught on fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Food wasn’t served at Peach Valley Cafe Monday morning. The popular restaurant caught on fire around 1am leaving employees to clean up $75,000 worth of damages. Gainesville Fire Marshal says the 26 firefighters responded to the call and arrived in four minutes. After 22 minutes of...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Different yoga styles
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Yoga can help you center yourself and learn balance. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn three different styles of yoga.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights a new hangout spot
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re looking for a new hangout spot, this magical bar-slash-bistro lounge might be for you!. In this week’s Weekly Buzz, take a look at this hidden gem in Ocala that blends fantasy and pop culture with specialty food and drinks.
WCJB
Gainesville residents gather to pray over recent gun violence
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pastor and residents from Gainesville gathered in Eastside High School to pray over gun violence and the community. Pastor Lorenzo Hagins from Eustis Florida, said he felt called to meet at the high school. “Police, they’re trying to do what they can and reality is,...
WCJB
Lake City firefighters remember fallen Fire Chief Burnham
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One year ago the Lake City Fire Chief died after a battle with COVID-19. Chief Randy Burnham died on Sept. 5, 2021. The chief battled the virus for weeks and was put on a ventilator. His death was considered a line of duty death. The...
WCJB
A car show benefits a Bradford County Sheriff explorer that passed away
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Bradford County came together to raise money for Laci Laycock, a sheriff’s office explorer that died in early August. Laycock was 16 when passed away at UF Health Shands after suffering a spinal cord leak and an aneurysm. On Saturday, people brought out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kslsports.com
Utes Stuck In Gainesville, Florida Provides Assistance
GAINESVILLE- Word got out early Sunday morning that the Utes never made it back to Salt Lake City after their game at The Swamp. Paul Kirk, who is head of Utah Athletics Communications revealed the charter plane Utah was supposed to take Saturday night was grounded due to mechanical issues.
Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of Florida
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media for his second game-week press conference of the season on Monday. From addressing the Chris Rodriguez situation, to changes on the offensive line and preparing for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, here is everything the 10th-year ...
iheartoswego.com
Donald “Don” Delaney – August 28, 2022
Donald “Don” Delaney, 44; formerly of Fulton, NY passed unexpectedly in Ocala, FL. Don was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Charles and Rose (Wright) Delaney. He was originally from Baldwinsville, NY until recently moving to Ocala, FL. Don enjoyed having an occasional cold one while he...
WCJB
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week One of high school football in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:. Eastside’s Holden Johnson connects with Antoneo Wilson for a 91-yard TD. Jaren Hamilton...
WCJB
Ocala City Council will meet about a potential beer and wine license for a 7-Eleven
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council is considering giving a beer and wine license to 7-Eleven on Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. It will be held at the council chamber located on the second floor of the Ocala City Hall. The Ocala City Council had...
WCJB
Russell Report: Gator’s Season Opener
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Even though the Florida football team is now gearing up to face SEC rival Kentucky at home on Saturday, there’s still a buzz over Florida’s big win against Utah in a packed Swamp last Saturday. Two things stick out to me about this game. On the offensive side, the word is efficient. The Gators ran the ball well with good offensive line play, using three backs who ran hard although they need to hold onto the ball a bit better, and quarterback Anthony Richardson ran for over 100 yards and did enough in the passing game to help his team win. On defense, the goal line stand was great but Florida will have to do a better job against the run as SEC play begins but also credit Utah because a power running game is what they feature and they did that well.
ocala-news.com
Ocala contractor looking for $3.6 million contract with Marion County for resurfacing of CR 314A
Marion County may soon enter into a six-month, $3.6 million contract with an Ocala-based company to resurface County Road 314A, from E State Road 40 to NE Highway 314. Anderson Columbia Company, Inc. will look for approval of the 180-day contract during the Marion County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting on Wednesday, September 7.
WCJB
Levy County Commission will meet to discuss the tax rate and budget for the new fiscal year
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County commissioners are considering the tax rate and budget for the new fiscal year on Tuesday. The meeting will begin around 5 p.m. The new fiscal year will begin on October 1st and end on September 30th of 2023. The public phone lines will be...
Comments / 0