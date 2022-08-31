On August 18th, 2022, Jeff Allen Peterson, a loving father, brother, and friend, passed away at age fifty-five. Jeff grew up in Merrill, WI. He worked his way through college with a summer job at Wausau Papers, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire in 1991 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. That same year, he married Julie Stadler and moved to Dallas, Georgia, where his daughter Jessica was born in 2000. Jeff spent his career working in the credit industry, and at the time of his death he was employed as a Software Analyst with Business Software, Inc. in Atlanta, GA. Jeff was an avid fisherman, water skier, and boater and could often be found relaxing in his boat on Lake Allatoona during his days off. He also enjoyed playing cribbage and pool, watching Atlanta Braves baseball and Green Bay Packers football (he never missed a Packers game). He treasured his daughter Jessica, his 80’s records, and his vintage beer can collection. Jeff is remembered for his kind heart, clever mind, and love of his family and friends.

