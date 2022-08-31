Read full article on original website
WIBW
Junction City man recovers from 2-story fall in jail for aggravated robbery
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man is recovering from a 2-story fall in jail for aggravated robbery after he was medically cleared by hospital staff. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, officers were called to the 1400 block of College Ave. in Manhattan with reports of a disturbance.
WIBW
RCPD ramps up efforts to crack down on Aggieville violence
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department will ramp up efforts to crack down on crime in Aggieville. Riley Co. Police Dept. Captain Josh Kyle tells 13 NEWS that officers have seen more violent incidents in the entertainment and shopping district known as Aggieville. “We’re starting to see...
1 arrested in connection to Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one person injured. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the area of southwest Munson Avenue and southwest Lincoln Street on a report of […]
WIBW
JCPD non-emergency phone lines back up
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police Dept. says its non-emergency phone line is working once again. JCPD announced the line was working again just after 7 p.m. Monday. Earlier in the day, Junction City residents were urged to direct their non-emergency calls to Riley County. 911 calls were still directed to JCPD’s dispatch during that time.
Injuries reported in Topeka car crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash has been reported in the capital city on Labor Day. Two vehicles were involved in a car crash that was first reported at 6:25 p.m., according to the Topeka Police Department’s watch commander. Emergency crews are working the scene at the intersection of southwest 17th Street and southwest Fillmore […]
WIBW
Jeep owners rally to help family of Wamego man injured in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While many people enjoyed the last unofficial day of summer Monday on Labor Day, members of a local Jeep owners group took time to help a family in need. The group met at late Monday morning at a gas station at S.W. 10th Avenue and Wanamaker Road before heading to Wamego, where it would present funds and food items to the family of Shawn Adams, who was critically injured in a three-vehicle, head-on crash Aug. 21 near Silver Lake.
WIBW
Salina Police search for woman who used counterfeit bill on $100 gas visit
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for a woman accused of using a counterfeit bill to get out of a $100 gas pump visit at the end of August. The Salina Police Department says that just after 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it was reported that a woman pulled up to the gas pumps at the Casey’s at 1100 E Iron Ave. in a silver 4-door Dodge Avenger.
WIBW
Topeka man dies after motorcycle flips into ditch along highway near Admire
ADMIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has died after his motorcycle flipped into a ditch along a Kansas highway near Admire. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, emergency crews were called to Kansas Highway 99 about 4 miles north of Admire with reports of a motorcycle crash.
WIBW
Lights to be repaired on Topeka Blvd. Bridge clock towers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The lights in the clock towers of the Topeka Blvd. Bridge will be repaired, causing a small traffic disruption. The City of Topeka says on Wednesday, Sept. 7, Shurle Signs will close the inside lanes of the Topeka Blvd. Bridge to repair the lighting in the clock towers.
WIBW
Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man lost his life in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday evening. The accident happened around 7:08 p.m. in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road, which is about four miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sean M. Warner, 36, of...
Kansas man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
Man in hospital after motorcycle crash in Lyon Co.
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcycle wreck left a 71-year-old Topeka man with suspected serious injuries on Sunday afternoon. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving north on K-99 Highway about 4 miles north of Admire around 12:30 p.m. When the driver rounded a curve, the motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway. The […]
WIBW
Search and rescue dogs enjoy training day at the Kansas Museum of History
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of hard-working K9s from The Kansas Search and Rescue Dog Association put their best paws forward on Labor Day. Class was in session for the training dogs over at The Kansas Museum of History to practice finding human remains, missing people and lost articles.
WIBW
Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office installs new, safe medication disposal box
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Pottawatomie Co. now have a safe place to dispose of their medication. The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says it has partnered with DCCCA to provide a place to safely dispose of medications for residents of the county. The Sheriff’s Office noted the...
WIBW
Salina motorcycle driver dies after collision with 19-year-old driver
LINDSBORG, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver from Salina is dead after a collision with a 19-year-old driver from Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, emergency crews were called to the intersection of K-4 highway and 15th Ave. in Lindsborg, with reports of a fatality accident.
WIBW
Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
WIBW
One person hospitalized after gunshot wound
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Topeka Police Department, one person suffered a gunshot wound at the same location of a September 1st, homicide. At 4:35 pm, Saturday, Topeka Police were sent to the SW Munson Ave. and SW Lincoln St. on reports of gunshots. One person suffering a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital by personal vehicle. The person is in stable condition.
WIBW
Driver escapes uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Riley Co.
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a car in Riley Co. escaped uninjured when the engine suddenly burst into flames. Riley Co. Fire District #1 says that no one was injured after a vehicle caught fire on McDowell Creek Rd. on Friday afternoon, Sept. 2. RCFD#1 indicated that...
Police ID bicyclist killed by commercial truck
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities have identified the individual who died Thursday in Topeka while riding a bicycle at the intersection of 4th Street and Kansas Avenue. Bridget Ann Musser, 37, was killed on Sept. 1. Officers with the Topeka Police Department responded to a report of a commercial truck v. bicyclist accident at 4th Street […]
KAKE TV
One killed in accident east of Lindsborg
LINDSBORG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 53-year-old man is dead after a 2-vehicle accident on Saturday. Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of K-4 at 15th Ave. Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m. 53-year-old Bryan N. Hernandez of Salina was driving his Harley Davidson westbound on K-4 at 15th Ave. A...
