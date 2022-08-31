Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kansas murder suspects remains jailed on $500,000 bond
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in a fatal shooting in Derby made his first court appearance in the case. Demarc Burgess, 22 Wichita, is charged with 2nd degree murder and battery, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. On Aug. 29, Derby Police arrested 22-year-old Burgess in the...
Teen shot in south Wichita
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Police both responded to the incident just before Noon Sunday. The girl was transported to a local hospital but is expected to survive.
WIBW
Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A business lawyer in Wichita has been suspended from practicing law in Kansas for a year after multiple violent crime charges for hitting his wife and ex-wife and lying about his alcoholism. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Case No. 124,955: In the...
Search for robbery suspect leads to Wichita standoff, one arrested
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) [UPDATED: 7:47 A.M.] — One person is in custody after a standoff with Wichita Police. Officers were called to a robbery near the 700 block of north Broadway before 6 a.m. Monday morning, according to police. A person matching the description of the suspect was found. When officers tried to stop him, he took off […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
81-year-old Wichita man has been found
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the silver alert for a Wichita man has been canceled. The 81-year-old man was found safe by deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The KBI did not say where he was found, just that he is in good condition. The Wichita Police Department had […]
WPD responding to possible shooting in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police were called to a possible shooting in south Wichita on Sunday. The call came in around 11:45 a.m. from the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow St. near the intersection of MacArthur Rd. and Southeast Blvd. There is currently no confirmation from Sedgwick County Dispatch on any injuries. This […]
KAKE TV
Wichita woman gets 46 years in prison for running over, shooting man
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 32-year-old woman convicted of running over and shooting a man in northeast Wichita last year has been sentenced to just over 46 years in prison. Charity Blackmon was sentenced Friday to 554 months. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said she pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
WIBW
Silver Alert Cancelled: Missing Wichita man found
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert issued for a Wichita man with early onset dementia was cancelled just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued the alert Monday after the Wichita Police Department requested it for 81-year-old Phillip c. Cromwell. They say he was found safe in Pawnee Co.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita woman sentenced for running over and fatally shooting bicyclist
A Wichita woman will spend over five decades in prison in the death of a bicyclist. Charity Blackmon, 32, pleaded guilty to second degree murder.
Biker injured after chase and crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — One person is injured after a motorcycle crash Monday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. on West Street under the Kellogg overpass. A sergeant with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had been chasing the motorcycle, but he did not release information about why […]
Wichita man arrested after recording device discovered in bathroom
A Wichita man has been arrested after police say he hid a recording device in a home bathroom in the 9200 block of E. Harry.
Kansas man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Oaklawn, one injured
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in south Wichita on Sunday. The call came in around 11:45 a.m. from the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow St. near the intersection of MacArthur Rd. and Southeast Blvd. Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed a woman was taken to the hospital […]
Student arrested after gun found at Wichita East High
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 16-year-old student was arrested on Friday after police say he brought a gun to school. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), around 8 a.m. on Friday morning, a school resource officer (SRO) was notified by a school staff member of a student that was possibly in possession of a […]
KAKE TV
Wrong-way driver wreaks havoc
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A wrong-way driver and a fiery crash left a mess at the intersection of W. 53rd St. and N. Ridge Rd. for several hours Sunday afternoon. Police say a wrong-way driver hit several cars and then a nearby home near W 53rd St. N and N Ridge Rd. at approximately 3:00 p.m.
KAKE TV
'It brought closure to the family': Parents of Wichita child sentenced
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The parents of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead in a playpen in 2019 have each been sentenced to just under 27 years in prison. The sentencing came Thursday after both Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich agreed to plead guilty earlier this year. "We believe it...
Parents of Wichita toddler who starved to death in 2019 sentenced to more than 26 years
Wichita police found Zaiden Javonovich dead in his bed and his baby brother in dire health on April 11, 2019. Neither boy had been fed enough, authorities have said.
Salina man killed in motorcycle crash
MCPHERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Salina man was killed during a vehicle and motorcycle crash east of Lindsborg on Saturday. A Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Bryan Hernandez, 53, of Salina, was going west on K-4 at 15th Avenue, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A Mercury Sable was driving east and made a left […]
WIBW
Salina motorcycle driver dies after collision with 19-year-old driver
LINDSBORG, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver from Salina is dead after a collision with a 19-year-old driver from Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, emergency crews were called to the intersection of K-4 highway and 15th Ave. in Lindsborg, with reports of a fatality accident.
Police are called to another Wichita high school
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
Comments / 0