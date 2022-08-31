ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ME

Preservation Party to Be Held at the Pownalborough Court House

Final details for Lincoln County Historical Association’s annual benefit dinner and auction on the grounds of the historic Pownalborough Court House in Dresden are falling into place, and the volunteer planners of the Sunday, Sept. 18 event took a few minutes from a recent meeting to choose wines. Anyone...
Bringing Food Home

Nothing gets our team at Healthy Lincoln County more excited than when a farmer reaches out and says “hey, we got what we needed from our field harvest, please feel free to organize some gleaners to take the rest!” We got exactly that message from a property owner in Waldoboro early last week.
Party with Bands for Books

The Friends of Wiscasset Library invite everyone to close out the summer at their wonderful annual party, Bands for Books, this Labor Day, Sept. 5. Bands for Books is the group’s major yearly fundraiser, and is designed to be a fun event for the entire community. Music, provided by...
‘Art for Outreach’ at Pemaquid Art Gallery

Every year, benefits from the sale of artwork by the Pemaquid Group of Artists are shared with area residents. A long-standing mission of this group is to foster an appreciation of art in the Midcoast area and to support art education. Funding for this mission comes from commissions on sales, membership fees, the sale of donated artworks and financial donations from visitors.
