Bad Bunny, Stevie Nicks and More Featured on New Gorillaz Album
The Gorillaz have shared the star-studded tracklist for their new album “Cracker Island,” to be released Feb. 24 via Warner Records. On the 10-track bill is Bad Bunny, Stevie Nicks, Beck, Adeleye Omotayo, Thundercat, Tame Impala and Bootie Brown. The set’s announcement arrived on Wednesday morning with its first Tame Impala and Bootie Brown-featuring single “New Gold.” Gorillaz had previously debuted the single live during their headlining set at All Points East in London on Aug. 19, with both Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and Bootie Brown, joining the band onstage. The album, described in a press release as an “energetic,...
Foo Fighters honor drummer Taylor Hawkins with concerts
LONDON -- A star-studded lineup will perform Saturday to honor rock 'n' roll legend Taylor Hawkins.The Foo Fighters are playing their first concert without their beloved drummer Saturday at London's Wembley Stadium in the first of two tribute concerts honoring Hawkins.Members of some of the biggest bands in rock 'n' roll will also take part.Hawkins died March 25 during a South American tour with the band. He was 50 years old.The Hawkins tribute airs live on Paramount+ starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. You can watch an encore special on CBS2 at 10 p.m. Saturday.
Stevie Nicks Called This Famous Musician She Dated ‘Very, Very Male Chauvinistic’ – and It Wasn’t Lindsey Buckingham
Here's which famous man Stevie Nicks referred to as "very, very male chauvinistic."
Sharon Osbourne Reveals Black Sabbath Member She Thought Wasn’t a Good Fit
For 11 years, Ozzy Osbourne served as the frontman and vocalist for the legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath. In 1979, however, the iconic singer’s substance abuse issues became too much for the band to handle and he was replaced by Rainbow vocalist Ronnie James Dio. Though Dio was,...
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Wolf Van Halen Shares Emotional Tribute To Taylor Hawkins Ahead of Tribute Concert
The first of two tribute concerts for the late Taylor Hawkins will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Before the show, Wolf Van Halen shared a photo of two guitars lying in his room. Check out the post below. “Ready for the day [heart emoji] #TaylorHawkins,” Wolf Van Halen...
Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne are Making Their Return to Reality TV
Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne are returning to reality television. Yes, you read that correctly. The couple—whose MTV show The Osbournes aired from 2002 to 2005—are set to star in a new, 10-part docuseries, Home to Roost. The show will follow them, as well as daughter Kelly Osbourne and son Jack Osbourne, as they make their return to Britain and move to the rural town of Buckinghamshire, which is about 45 miles west of London.
‘Jimi Hendrix and Black Sabbath blew my mind’: Robert Patrick’s honest playlist
My father was a very good trumpet player and an avid stereophile, so there was always a lot of big band, 40s music in the house, like Hank Williams and Benny Goodman. I vividly remember riding my Stingray bicycle to Kmart in Kettering, Ohio, to buy Hendrix in the West – the live album by Jimi Hendrix – and Master of Reality by Black Sabbath, both in the early 70s, with the money I’d made from doing rough carpentry work. I rode home, listened to the one after the other and blew my mind.
Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9: metal’s greatest icon continues his late-career hot streak
Album review: Ozzy Osbourne enlists an all-star cast for lucky 13th album Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne to Perform at Halftime of NFL’s Bills-Rams Season Kickoff
The NFL season hasn't even officially started yet and the Los Angeles Rams already have scored big, nabbing Ozzy Osbourne for the halftime show of the 2022-2023 season kickoff game. It all goes down Thursday, September 8 when the two teams square off at the SOFI Stadium in Inglewood, California...
Billboard
Yungblud On His New Album, Mick Jagger, Being Named the Future of Rock & More | Billboard News
Rising alt-rocker Yungblud tells us all about his new album ‘Yungblud’, the influence Mick Jagger has had on him, being dubbed the future of rock, speaking out on American issues as a Brit and more! Stream or buy Yungblud’s album now – https://yungblud.lnk.to/YUNGBLUD3.
Riots, arrests and a knocked out Geezer Butler: the most chaotic concert of Black Sabbath's career
When a glass bottle struck Geezer Butler just two songs into Black Sabbath's 1980 Milwaukee show, disaster followed
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Line Up New Reality Show ‘Home to Roost’ 20 Years After ‘The Osbournes’
Two decades after the world heard Ozzy Osbourne repeatedly shout “Sharrrrrrrrrooooonnnn” on MTV’s reality TV series “The Osbournes,” the first family of heavy metal have a new show in the works (and likely, many more infamous moments). “Home to Roost,” which will air on BBC...
jambroadcasting.com
Megadeth premieres video for ’The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead!’ title track
Megadeth has premiered the video for “The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead!” — the title track off the band’s brand-new album. The clip is the final installment in a trilogy telling the origin story of Megadeth’s Vic Rattlehead mascot. Previous videos in the series accompany the songs “We’ll Be Back” and “Night Stalkers” featuring Ice-T.
