Variety

Bad Bunny, Stevie Nicks and More Featured on New Gorillaz Album

The Gorillaz have shared the star-studded tracklist for their new album “Cracker Island,” to be released Feb. 24 via Warner Records. On the 10-track bill is Bad Bunny, Stevie Nicks, Beck, Adeleye Omotayo, Thundercat, Tame Impala and Bootie Brown. The set’s announcement arrived on Wednesday morning with its first Tame Impala and Bootie Brown-featuring single “New Gold.” Gorillaz had previously debuted the single live during their headlining set at All Points East in London on Aug. 19, with both Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and Bootie Brown, joining the band onstage. The album, described in a press release as an “energetic,...
CBS New York

Foo Fighters honor drummer Taylor Hawkins with concerts

LONDON -- A star-studded lineup will perform Saturday to honor rock 'n' roll legend Taylor Hawkins.The Foo Fighters are playing their first concert without their beloved drummer Saturday at London's Wembley Stadium in the first of two tribute concerts honoring Hawkins.Members of some of the biggest bands in rock 'n' roll will also take part.Hawkins died March 25 during a South American tour with the band. He was 50 years old.The Hawkins tribute airs live on Paramount+ starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. You can watch an encore special on CBS2 at 10 p.m. Saturday.
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
E! News

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne are Making Their Return to Reality TV

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne are returning to reality television. Yes, you read that correctly. The couple—whose MTV show The Osbournes aired from 2002 to 2005—are set to star in a new, 10-part docuseries, Home to Roost. The show will follow them, as well as daughter Kelly Osbourne and son Jack Osbourne, as they make their return to Britain and move to the rural town of Buckinghamshire, which is about 45 miles west of London.
The Guardian

‘Jimi Hendrix and Black Sabbath blew my mind’: Robert Patrick’s honest playlist

My father was a very good trumpet player and an avid stereophile, so there was always a lot of big band, 40s music in the house, like Hank Williams and Benny Goodman. I vividly remember riding my Stingray bicycle to Kmart in Kettering, Ohio, to buy Hendrix in the West – the live album by Jimi Hendrix – and Master of Reality by Black Sabbath, both in the early 70s, with the money I’d made from doing rough carpentry work. I rode home, listened to the one after the other and blew my mind.
jambroadcasting.com

Megadeth premieres video for ﻿’The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead!’﻿ title track

Megadeth has premiered the video for “The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead!” — the title track off the band’s brand-new album. The clip is the final installment in a trilogy telling the origin story of Megadeth’s Vic Rattlehead mascot. Previous videos in the series accompany the songs “We’ll Be Back” and “Night Stalkers” featuring Ice-T.
