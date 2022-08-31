ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

A Gang Called Drug Rich Is Robbing Celebrities All Over Atlanta

Last week, a grand jury in Atlanta indicted 26 people allegedly connected to Drug Rich, a gang whose members are accused of committing attempted murder, armed robbery, home invasion, kidnapping, burglary, aggravated assault, and a host of other crimes. According to the indictment, which Fulton County District Attorney Fanni Willis unveiled at a press conference on Monday, Drug Rich has a distinct M.O.: stealing from celebrities and influencers.
ATLANTA, GA
Vice

Cop Kills Unarmed Black Man Seconds After Opening His Bedroom Door

A Columbus, Ohio, cop fatally shot an unarmed 20-year-old Black man within seconds of opening his bedroom door on Tuesday, as officers attempted to serve him a warrant for his arrest. Police body camera footage released to the public captured the killing. According to Columbus Police Department Chief Elaine Bryant,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Vice

A Former Member of the JFK QAnon Cult Tried to Kidnap Her Own Children

When Samantha Ricks was kicked out of the JFK-QAnon cult led by Michael Protzman at the beginning of December, she was already in a downward spiral. A couple of weeks later, Ricks was accused of substance abuse by the woman who had taken her family in. Then, child protective services said she had exposed her children to “inappropriate sexual behavior.” Three days before Christmas, Oklahoma Child Protective Services knocked on her door and took her 6-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son into foster care.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, IL
Vice

‘MIKE’ Is a Rare Peek at Tyson’s Toxic Relationship With Black Women

Few will deny that Mike Tyson is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. But his reputation, however credible, is not impenetrable. For a boxer who has only lost six of 58 fights, the altercations Tyson experienced in his personal life are losses that tarnished his legacy. “I don’t know how to fight to lose,” says Trevante Rhodes, playing Mike Tyson, in Hulu’s MIKE, a biographical eight-part mini series. The series depicts Tyson as a man who was taught to fight—and more frighteningly—taught to win those fights, no matter the opponent. MIKE tours that antagonistic disposition through Tyson’s relationships with Robin Givens, the Head of the Class actress to whom he was married for eight months, and Desiree Washington, the former Miss Black America contestant who accused him of raping her in 1991. (He was convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison the following year). MIKE is a story of one of the most gifted boxers of our time; it is also the story of the Black women who endured his rage.
TV & VIDEOS
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
100K+
Followers
21K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy