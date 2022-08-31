Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Players Are Donning Gold Armor For A Heartwarming Cause
Destiny 2 players have begun donning gold armor and gear in the game as part of an effort to raise awareness for childhood cancer. After a social media post detailed how a father lost his child to a form of pediatric cancer known as Ewings Sarcoma, the message began to slowly gather steam and eventually gained attention across a number of platforms.
Gamespot
Jungle Resistance
Sign In to follow. Follow Jungle Resistance, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Circus Electrique
Sign In to follow. Follow Circus Electrique, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Disney Dreamlight Valley Cross-Play And Cross-Save Explained
With Disney Dreamlight Valley launching on most major platforms today, both farm life sim fans and Disney fans are likely jumping into the titular village to customize it to their heart's. desire. Getting your neighborhood just how you like it takes a while, during which time you'll upgrade your home,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Pushing Crates
Sign In to follow. Follow Pushing Crates, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Clientele: Sexy Deckbuilder
Sign In to follow. Follow Clientele: Sexy Deckbuilder, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Beat Stickman: Beyond
Sign In to follow. Follow Beat Stickman: Beyond, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gunner, HEAT, PC!
Sign In to follow. Follow Gunner, HEAT, PC!, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Ubisoft Forward 2022 Will Hand Out Free Game DLC For Watching
Ubisoft’s online showcase, Ubisoft Forward, kicks off on September 10 and will have a few bonuses for anyone watching on Twitch. Those watching on Twitch will be eligible to earn Twitch drop rewards for multiple games such as Skull and Bones, Rainbow Six Siege, Roller Champions, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. To get the rewards, you'll need to watch the stream on either Ubisoft's official channel or through a number of official co-streamers.
Gamespot
Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL
Sign In to follow. Follow Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Witch Schools: Love Potions
Sign In to follow. Follow Witch Schools: Love Potions, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Disney Dreamlight Valley Realms List: Frozen, Moana, Wall-E, And More
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the farm-life sim stretches beyond its surface-level comparisons to Animal Crossing thanks, in large part, to Realms. This is a feature that allows you to travel outside your titular community to spend time in the worlds of popular Disney and Pixar characters. Completing their missions will earn you new cosmetic and currency rewards while also--and perhaps most importantly--allowing new characters to move into your community. Here's everything we know about Realms so far, including a list of all announced Realms and how many more we can expect.
Gamespot
What The Fortress!?
Sign In to follow. Follow What The Fortress!?, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Ninja Hagakure
Sign In to follow. Follow Ninja Hagakure, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
New PS5 Console Cover Wraps It In Gray Camouflage, Matching Controller And Headset Also Coming
Sony has revealed a new set of designs for its PS5 hardware, DualSense controller, and Pulse 3D wired headset, which it calls the Gray Camouflage Collection. Unlike the default white model PS5 or its more vibrant selection of console cover plates, this design will wrap the console in a camouflage design that makes the device great for grabbing someone's attention and hiding it in case a war breaks out on an overcast day.
Gamespot
Ghost Reaper Girl #2 - Vol. 2
Aspiring actress Chloé lands the role of an afterlife-time when she’s offered the role of taking down evil spirits as Ghost Reaper Girl. And her powers continue to impress as she’s able to absorb Noel’s abilities and add catlike quickness to her bag of tricks. But how far will her new powers take her against the mysterious Nyarlathotep?
Gamespot
Kaz's Adventure
Sign In to follow. Follow Kaz's Adventure, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving September 15
September is another great month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, but as usual, a number of games will be leaving the service to make room for the latest additions. On September 15, a grand total of 11 games will be removed, with some of the affected titles being an indie classic set inside of the insect kingdom, a harrowing journey through medieval France, and an almost unstoppable goose.
Comments / 0