ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

FOREVER HOME: Alicia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are hundreds of older children in Michigan who are waiting for a family to bring them into their homes. In our regular series, Forever Home, we get to meet one of them. Alicia’s love for animals was apparent from the get-go. “I’m really...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy