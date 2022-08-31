ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Vanessa Bryant verdict; Nikolas Cruz’s defense; Trump search affidavit unsealed – TCD Sidebar

 6 days ago
In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Neama Rahmani joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss the verdict in Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against the LA County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department, the defense presenting its case in Nikolas Cruz’s death penalty hearing, Twitter vs Elon Musk, plus the unsealed affidavit for the search of Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s request for a special master.

SoCal man, girlfriend arrested after man is found dead in church parking lot

CORONA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man and his 37-year-old girlfriend were arrested about a week after a man was found dead in a church parking lot. According to the Corona Police Department, on Aug. 17 at around 7 p.m., officers responded to a call on the 800 block of Sherman Avenue regarding an unresponsive man. When they arrived, police located a Hispanic man in his late 30s dead with "signs of trauma."
CORONA, CA
