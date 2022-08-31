Vanessa Bryant verdict; Nikolas Cruz’s defense; Trump search affidavit unsealed – TCD Sidebar

In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Neama Rahmani joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss the verdict in Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against the LA County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department, the defense presenting its case in Nikolas Cruz’s death penalty hearing, Twitter vs Elon Musk, plus the unsealed affidavit for the search of Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s request for a special master.