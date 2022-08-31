Read full article on original website
South Fargo Dairy Queen closes over rent dispute
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) — The Osgood Dairy Queen in south Fargo closed abruptly after a rent dispute. A sign is posted on the door that says, “this location is closed.”. In a social media post, the operators say they were unable “to come to a reasonable lease agreement with the landlord of this property and cannot afford the rent”. They encouraged their customers to continue to support their South Moorhead location.
Rooftop rescue in Saturday apartment fire in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Saturday afternoon, around 2 p.m., Fargo firefighters responded to an apartment fire where a person was stranded on the rooftop. When firefighters arrived at 335 8th Ave S., flames were bursting from the second and third floors. Initial reports stated that no one was inside.
2 crashes at tri-level interchange leave 1 dead, another injured
FARGO (KFGO) – One man is dead and another suffered serious injuries after two separate crashes at the tri-level interchange in Fargo over the weekend. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the victim of Saturday’s crash was 33-year-old Zachery Noble of West Fargo. The Highway Patrol says around...
Former Valley City teacher faces luring, solicitation charges
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A former teacher and coach at Valley City High School has been charged in Barnes County with two felony counts involving victims under 15 years old. Court records show Davy Zinke has been charged with one count of luring minors by computer and one...
Mandan and Shanley move up in 11AA FB poll, Jamestown remains #1 in 11A
(KFGO/KNFL) This week found some movement in the North Dakota Class 11AA football rankings. With Sheyenne’s loss to Fargo Davies on Friday night, and Mandan’s win over Bismarck Century, the Braves vault to the top spot. Shanley moves up to #2 after a wild 41-35 win over West...
RedHawks lose 8-5 at Kansas City, will face WInnipeg in postseason
(KFGO/KNFL) A five-run 7th inning comeback propelled the Kansas City Monarchs to an 8-5 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Monday afternoon. The win clinched a Western Division title for Kansas City. Along with the division title, the Monarchs had the choice of its first-round opponent. Kansas City will face...
NDSU’s Mauch Named MVFC Offensive Lineman of the Week
ST. LOUIS – North Dakota State left tackle Cody Mauch was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week by the league office Monday, Sept. 5. Mauch, a senior from Hankinson, N.D., played 33 snaps in North Dakota State’s 56-14 win over Drake with no sacks, quarterback pressures or tackles for loss allowed, and graded out with 12 plus-physical plays.
Special Teams Spark Bison to 56-14 Football Win Over Drake
(NDSU Athletics) FARGO-Touchdowns on a blocked field goal and punt return sparked No. 1-ranked North Dakota State to a 56-14 victory over Drake in the football season opener for both teams Saturday, Sept. 3, before a crowd of 15,951 at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. NDSU’s Jake Kava...
Monarchs rough up RedHawks 12-3, division title on the line Monday
(KFGO/KNFL) It’ll come down to one game to decide the American Association West Division title on Monday in Kansas City, as the Monarchs roughed up the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 12-3 on Sunday at Legends Field. The Monarchs win puts them in a tie with the RedHawks at 64-35 overall. The...
