FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) — The Osgood Dairy Queen in south Fargo closed abruptly after a rent dispute. A sign is posted on the door that says, “this location is closed.”. In a social media post, the operators say they were unable “to come to a reasonable lease agreement with the landlord of this property and cannot afford the rent”. They encouraged their customers to continue to support their South Moorhead location.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO