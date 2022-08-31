Northampton Police taking extra steps to ensure student safety near school buses

In this update, Wilbraham Police are alerting residents after several car break-ins over the weekend, sixty Trinity Health employees will be laid off as the at-home health care and hospice agency in West Springfield has closed, and a judge granted former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a special master in the FBI search of Mar-A-Lago. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO