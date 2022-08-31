Northampton Police taking extra steps to ensure student safety near school buses

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Three County Fair and COVID-19 testing
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Northampton and Springfield. It is the final day of the Three County Fair in Northampton with the gates closing Monday evening. Even though it was the last day and a bit rainy, the fair still offered patrons a...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Cinemark fire alarm on National Cinema Day
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after our newsroom noticed a post on the West Springfield Community Forum page on Facebook was gaining a lot of traction. The post was published Sunday morning, the day after Saturday’s National Cinema Day, and read, quote:. “I...
westernmassnews.com
Back to school initiative event prepares local students for academic year
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Back to school was on the forefront Sunday at Food Zone International Supermarket. The event was organized by the Authentic Caribbean Foundation in partnership with the Behavioral Health Network. Guests were able to grab a backpack, toys, toys, hand sanitizer, gift cards, and even a COVID-19 vaccine,...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to garage fire on Longview Street in Springfield
Mass. Pike drug trafficking suspect to remain in custody. Early voting opens for primary election in Mass. Saturday. Early voting opens for primary election in Mass. Saturday. Top candidates for Mass. governor spot share goals ahead of early voting kickoff. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. Top candidates...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton man killed in car vs. truck collision in Deerfield
DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A 97-year-old Easthampton man was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Deerfield Monday. According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the collision involved a truck in a car on Route 116 at the Industrial Drive intersection. The Easthampton man was determined to be dead at the...
westernmassnews.com
Wilbraham Police warn residents following weekend car break-ins
Elms College students return to campus for start of fall semester. On Monday morning, hundreds of Elms College students made their return to campus, while first-time freshmen and transfer students had their orientation. Updated: 2 hours ago. Wilbraham Police are now reminding people to keep all valuables inside. Vice President...
westernmassnews.com
Travelers rained out on Labor Day weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As Labor Day weekend comes to an end, thousands of people are hitting the roads across Massachusetts. Western Mass News checked in with travelers at the Ludlow Service Plaza on I-90 East where many travelers stopped to fuel up on their drive home after this long holiday weekend.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke Mall adjusts hours for Labor Day
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Mall is operating under different hours in observance of Labor Day. Shoppers only have until 6 p.m. to go searching for deals. However, some stores will remain open with extended hours. Best Buy will be open until 8 p.m., JCPenney will be open until...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Monday night news update
In this update, Wilbraham Police are alerting residents after several car break-ins over the weekend, sixty Trinity Health employees will be laid off as the at-home health care and hospice agency in West Springfield has closed, and a judge granted former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a special master in the FBI search of Mar-A-Lago. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Elms College students return to campus for start of fall semester
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, hundreds of Elms College students made their return to campus, while first-time freshmen and transfer students had their opening seminar. Western Mass News spoke with students and the college’s president to find out what they are looking forward to this year. “It...
westernmassnews.com
Trinity Health At Home closure leads to nearly 60 employee layoffs
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Trinity Health home care location closed Monday in West Springfield, resulting in the layoffs of dozens of employees. About 60 employees lost their jobs Monday from this closure. One local healthcare worker said that she is confused since home health care is needed now more than ever.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to Labor Day morning crash on I-91 North
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-91 North in Holyoke Monday morning. Holyoke Fire crews responded just after 7 a.m. and found a car on its side. Officials told Western Mass News that the driver had to be removed from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site closed Labor Day
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site in Springfield was closed Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. Testing will resume Tuesday at 8 a.m. As always, no appointments are necessary, but it is strongly encouraged to register in advance. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All...
westernmassnews.com
Portion of Route 116 in Deerfield reopened following motor vehicle accident
DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Deerfield were called to Route 116 Monday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to the Whately Police Department, Route 116 was partially closed Monday between Routes 5 and 10 and Sugarloaf Street while crews worked on scene. Police said that the...
westernmassnews.com
Travelers head home after Labor Day weekend
LOWELL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As summer and Labor Day come to a close, many people are headed back home after the long holiday weekend. Western Mass News stopped by the Ludlow rest stop on the Mass Pike eastbound and travelers said despite the rainy weather, things were actually moving pretty smoothly.
westernmassnews.com
Railings replaced outside of Springfield Symphony Hall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -New railings were installed outside of Springfield Symphony Hall. In a Facebook post by Springfield’s Office of Communications, Mayor Domenic Sarno thanked those who helped put the new railings in after the original brass ones were stolen earlier this summer. The post also mentions that temporary...
westernmassnews.com
10th Annual Ride to Remember held in honor of fallen first responders
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 10th Annual Ride to Remember kicked off Saturday morning in West Springfield. The special ride is dedicated to fallen western Massachusetts officers and other first responders, especially those who died in the line of duty. Hundreds of bicyclists departed from the Irish Cultural Center...
westernmassnews.com
Power restored after thousands lose electricity in Wilbraham and Monson
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of National Grid customers lost power Tuesday morning in the Wilbraham and Monson area due to a fault on a transmission substation. This according to John Lamontagne with National Grid. He tells Western Mass News crews have responded. While the exact cause of the outage...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to early morning crash on Dana Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Fire crews were called to a two-car crash on Dana Street early Sunday morning. Officials told Western Mass News that the crash resulted in a car fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash has not been released. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield parishioners gather to celebrate Armenian culture
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many local residents came together today to celebrate Armenian culture Sunday in Springfield. The Annual Armenian Festival took place at St. Mark’s Armenian Church Sunday afternoon. The event featured traditional Armenian food, live music, and lots of dancing. “The thing about Armenians is that no...
Comments / 0