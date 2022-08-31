ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

National Cheese Pizza Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Lauren and James were asking all morning, so we had to hook them up with a pizza on National Cheese Pizza Day!. Several places across the country are offering deals for the day. At 7-Eleven you can get a free pizza using their app, if you’re a first time customer. At Marco’s Pizza, you can get an XL big cheese pizza for just 10 bucks.
wccbcharlotte.com

Victim Identified in University Area Deadly Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have released the name of a man that was shot and killed early Monday morning in the University area. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, homicide detectives were called to the 6200 block of West Sugar Creek...
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: Man Shot In The Leg While Standing Outside Rock Hill Home

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Rock Hill on Monday. The Rock Hill Police Department responded to a home on Scoggins Street around 6:14 p.m. on September 5th in response to a reported shooting. At the scene, officers located a...
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Affording Rising Cost Of Rent

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Millions of people are seeing their monthly rent rise. And affording a place to live is becoming harder to do. Consumer Reporter, John Matarese breaks down some of the ways you might be able to afford marketplace rent prices.
wccbcharlotte.com

Tractor-Trailer Overturns After Chase Across Three Counties

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate-77 after crashing into multiple vehicles over three counties. Authorities say they started to chase a traitor-trailer after the driver crashed into several vehicles in Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties. State Highway Patrol troopers placed stop sticks...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

