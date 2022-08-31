Read full article on original website
CROSS COUNTRY: Raiders show out at Webb Invitational; boys take top spot
Coffee County Central had multiple runners show out at the John Freeman Invitational at Webb School on Saturday, Sept. 3 – including Fletcher Barnard, who took first place. Barnard ran the 5000m race in 17:24.95, which was good enough for first place by a solid 42 seconds over second place.
SOCCER: Coffee Middle gets first conference win
After teetering on the edge of getting a conference win, and even getting a couple of ties, the Coffee Middle Lady Raider soccer team is finally in the conference win column. Friday afternoon (Sept. 2) the Lady Raiders got a pair of goals from Lily Matherne and then one more from Molly Moore to top the Warren County Lady Pioneers 3-2 in Manchester.
Coffee County Fair continues Tuesday
5 p.m. – Nick’s Kids Show. Gate admission $5. Gates open at 4 p.m., rides at 5 p.m. Senior citizens 62 and older free until 4 p.m. Bring a canned good for $1 off admission. 9 am – Senior Citizens Program. 5 pm – Nick’s Kids Show...
Coffee County Fair in Full Swing
The 165th Coffee County Fair officially got underway Saturday, Sept. 3 with opening ceremonies at the grandstands and events are now in full swing through the end of the day Saturday, Sept. 10. The Coffee County Fairgrounds are located at 99 Lakeview Drive. Midway rides have begun. Wristbands can be...
Coffee Co. Imagination Library Pancake Breakfast set for Sept. 17
The Imagination Library of Coffee County invites community members to attend the organization’s annual Pancake Breakfast fundraising event, set for 8-10 a.m., Sept. 17, at the Mercantile Café in Manchester. “We hope you join us to enjoy great pancakes and a fun story time,” said Joyce Hiebert, chair...
Roger Dale West
Mr. Roger Dale West, age 77, of Winchester, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Lebanon, TN after a brief illness. Roger was born on March 17, 1945 in rural Coffee County to his late parents Grady and Gracie Duke West. Roger is also preceded in death by his brothers, Alvin, Grady Jr., and Marlin West as well as his beautiful wife of over 54 years, Peggie Sue Nunn. Roger is survived by two sister-in-laws, Mintie West and Sandra York, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Roger served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. After the service, Roger worked as a civilian employee for Defense Aerospace Contractors throughout the United States. When he moved back to the area he worked and owned West Amusement Company out of Winchester, TN. He then studied for his realtor’s license and began a new career as an auctioneer and realtor. At his passing, he was still a listing agent with Lynch-Rigsby Realty and Auction in Winchester. Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 10:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN. Roger’s nephews will serve as pallbearers. If anyone wishes, memorial donations may be made in Roger’s memory to a veteran’s organization of their choice. Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the West family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com.
William Herbert Morrison
Mr. William Herbert Morrison, age 85, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Friday, September 2, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Morrison was born in Baxter, TN, to his late parents George Theodore Morrison and Amy Lou Nunley Morrison. He was a brick mason for some of his career, along with many other jobs he did throughout his life. He was dearly loved by his neighbors and was into farming and livestock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Evelyn Todd; son-in-law, Jeff Jernigan.
Phillip Allen Steverson
Phillip Allen Steverson of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the age of 37. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 10 AM until the funeral time.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department celebrates two longtime staffers
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department celebrated two longtime members of the department who left for different jobs last week. Sgt. Laura Nettles, who led the SRO division, left the department after 21 years of service to take a job as an investigator with the public defender’s office. Investigator Brandon...
Micheal Warfield Cotner
Micheal Warfield Cotner unexpectedly passed away on August 30th at the age of 41. He was born July 9, 1981 to Louise (Orville) Ward and was a lifelong resident of Manchester, TN. Mike was married to the love of his life, Shawnte. The other lights of his world were his...
