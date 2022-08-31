Mr. Roger Dale West, age 77, of Winchester, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Lebanon, TN after a brief illness. Roger was born on March 17, 1945 in rural Coffee County to his late parents Grady and Gracie Duke West. Roger is also preceded in death by his brothers, Alvin, Grady Jr., and Marlin West as well as his beautiful wife of over 54 years, Peggie Sue Nunn. Roger is survived by two sister-in-laws, Mintie West and Sandra York, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Roger served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. After the service, Roger worked as a civilian employee for Defense Aerospace Contractors throughout the United States. When he moved back to the area he worked and owned West Amusement Company out of Winchester, TN. He then studied for his realtor’s license and began a new career as an auctioneer and realtor. At his passing, he was still a listing agent with Lynch-Rigsby Realty and Auction in Winchester. Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 10:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN. Roger’s nephews will serve as pallbearers. If anyone wishes, memorial donations may be made in Roger’s memory to a veteran’s organization of their choice. Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the West family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com.

