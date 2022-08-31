ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Dog found in dumpster recovering at animal rescue shelter in West Palm Beach

By Aja Dorsainvil
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
A pit bull is recovering in West Palm Beach after being abandoned in a dumpster in Broward County, authorities said.

The dog was found on Tuesday at around 12:15 p.m. at the Spectra apartment complex located in the 4000 block of NW 10 Place.

The emaciated dog was found inside a crate that was placed in a dumpster, according to the Plantation Police Department.

Crews transported the small, black pit bull to Mutty Paws Rescue , where he is being cared for.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Plantation Police Department at (954) 797-2100. Anonymous tips can also be left with Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

GUDLUCKWITTHAT!
4d ago

He has such a sweet and endearing face. This cutie deserves a better life. Shame on the disgusting human creature that hurt this poor baby

jacquelynn dahm
4d ago

it's a stretch to call that piece of **** human. if they were human they wouldn't toss out a living creature like a piece of garbage!

Be Nice
3d ago

When my furbaby showed up at my house 7 Years ago. She had puncture wounds all over her. The vet said she was used as a bait dog. I've kept her ever since. She's the most loving gentle furbaby. When I take her for walks. There's one road she refuses to go down. I think she came from somewhere close to there. I love her to the moon and back.

