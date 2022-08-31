Dog found in dumpster recovering at animal rescue shelter in West Palm Beach

A pit bull is recovering in West Palm Beach after being abandoned in a dumpster in Broward County, authorities said.

The dog was found on Tuesday at around 12:15 p.m. at the Spectra apartment complex located in the 4000 block of NW 10 Place.

The emaciated dog was found inside a crate that was placed in a dumpster, according to the Plantation Police Department.

Crews transported the small, black pit bull to Mutty Paws Rescue , where he is being cared for.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Plantation Police Department at (954) 797-2100. Anonymous tips can also be left with Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).