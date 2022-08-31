ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit man charged in shooting death of transgender woman

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJApv_0hcqESza00

A 31-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old transgender woman from Ohio.

Dede Ricks was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to her right back and left chest at around 3:40 a.m. on August 21 in the 2530 block of Manistique. Police were called to the scene and medics pronounced Ricks dead at the scene.

“This is beyond concerning that this is the second trans murder in less than two weeks. The cases do not appear to be related. However, we have seen this happen before and hope that this does not become a pattern. While some protections for transgender citizens in Michigan are finally beginning to be recognized, their lives are still very much in danger,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Deontae Close was arrested later in the day following a police investigation. He is accused of shooting Ricks and has been charged with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Felony Firearm.

Close has been arraigned and given a $500,000 bond. He is due back in court on September 13.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Multiple victims in drive-by shooting in Detroit

Police said a drive-by shooting on Prevos was retaliation for an altercation that had happened earlier in the evening. Two men were injured in the gunfire, though police aren't sure if they were the intended target.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
City
Manistique, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Family pleads for justice for son fatally shot while pumping gas in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The last thing Dymaris Jones was doing when he was gunned down is fill up his car at a gas station in April. The 27-year-old had been at a location on Seven Mile when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a suspect wielding an assault rifle got out and fired several shots. Jones would die from his injuries.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Transgender#Trans Women#Murder#Violent Crime
fox2detroit.com

Harper Woods teen charged after killing his mom and her boyfriend

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old Harper Woods teen was charged after allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman and 52-year-old man on Friday. Demond Thomas Burgen Jr. was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. Burgen Jr. was arraigned and was given a $1,000,000.00 cash bond.
HARPER WOODS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant attack, robbery; Detroit woman sentenced to prison

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A Detroit woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison, accused in a robbery and attack on a Walmart employee in Mount Pleasant in 2020. Tia Sullivan, 32, pleaded guilty on May 27 to robbery and first-degree reckless injury. Four other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
WTOL-TV

Suspect in Saturday's north Toledo fatal stabbing turns himself in

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 44-year-old man is dead after being stabbed on Saturday afternoon, according to Toledo police . Terry Austin was rushed to the hospital just after 4 p.m. after being found seriously wounded on the 1300 block of Peck St. in north Toledo. Police say Austin was...
TOLEDO, OH
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy