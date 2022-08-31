ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears Claim Six Players Off Waivers, Most by Any Team

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076PUk_0hcqEMwS00

One of the players was a 2021 first-round draft pick.

The Bears claimed six players off waivers Wednesday, including former Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood. No other team in the NFL claimed more players off waivers Wednesday.

The other five players claimed are cornerback Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, nose tackle Armon Watts, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevon Wesco.

Chicago will inherit what’s remaining of Leatherwood’s contract, which is three years left of $5.9 million that’s fully guaranteed, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport . They have the right to his fifth-year option, of which Las Vegas already paid 58.9%.

Leatherwood was selected with the No. 17 pick in the 2021 draft but struggled in his first year. He was waived earlier this month.

Chicago finished 2021 with a 6–11 record and will look to improve this season. The last time the Bears made the postseason was 2020 when they finished 8–8 and were eliminated in the wild-card round.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
FanSided

Andrew Luck is making his next move

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is making his next move. In 2019, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired at the age of 29. Across his six NFL seasons, Luck played at an elite level. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Buffalo, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Roquan Smith, Alex Leatherwood, Bears, Packers, Jordan Love

Bears LB Roquan Smith said he is not focused on his contract situation after not receiving an extension this offseason and requesting a trade. “I’m not focused on that, if I’m being completely honest,” said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “My focus is on making this year the best year I can and then go from there. I don’t want to look forward too much to the future or anything like that. I’m just focused on having the best year I can with my teammates and playing the game I love. That’s what means the most to me.”
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Bengals Nfl#Raiders#American Football#Nfl Network#Afc North Preview#Bengals Nfl Defensive#Buffalo S Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Fantasy Football Busts: Fade Leonard Fournette and James Conner

Vision is an excellent tool to have success in fantasy sports. By correctly reading injury news, a drafter can avoid a possible pitfall that many other opponents don't see. Additionally, understanding each player's role, opportunity, and direction will help build a rising team rather than one built on last year's stats.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

94K+
Followers
38K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy