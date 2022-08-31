ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 45

James Starks
5d ago

Why bring him back here? court marshall his as in the country he ran to! Their jail system is worse than America! let the killer remain in there.

Reply(10)
18
Zachariah Propps
5d ago

Can't stand dudes that take selfies. Dude had inferiority complex and he took out his insecurities on his woman.

Reply(10)
46
Tom Gannon
5d ago

not now I'm looking to take a selfie,see how pretty I am. enjoy it muscle head,you'll need them muscles to fight for your Life behind bars. And it'll be the last selfie you take, haaaaa!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
Arizona State
Local
California Crime & Safety
worldanimalnews.com

Criminal Charges Against SeaWorld Sought After Violent Orca Attack Was Caught On Video In San Diego, California

In the letter, PETA explains that attacks of this kind are rare in wild orca populations and that when they do occur, orcas can flee from conflict to avoid injury. However, SeaWorld’s barren tanks prevent the animals from making that evasive move, as well as from participating in natural forms of behavior, including foraging and diving. PETA also contends that SeaWorld knowingly houses incompatible orcas together, putting the animals at risk of severe injury and under constant stress.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Davis
coolsandiegosights.com

Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.

Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
CBS News

CBS News

537K+
Followers
65K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy