The year was 2019, and many automotive enthusiasts, observers and analysts armchair quarterbacks immediately wrote off the Cadillac XT6 upon its announcement. The reason for the thinking was the new Lincoln Aviator from GM’s cross-town rival, Ford Motor Company. The consensus among the puntits was that the Aviator was a much better product that the XT6, and that it would simply obliterate the Caddy in terms of not only product attributes, but also when it came to sales volume. Now, three years into both vehicles’ lifespans, reality has proven to be very different.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO