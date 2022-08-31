Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
Costco Members Get $750 Rebate On GMC Acadia And Terrain
Costco Canada members can receive a $750 allowance toward the purchase or lease of select GMC Acadia and Terrain crossover models through the retailer’s ongoing 2022 GM fall promotion. This limited-time savings event, which runs from September 1st through to November 30th, provides qualified customers with a $750 allowance...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac CT4-V Heavily Constrained
The Cadillac CT4-V may be slightly harder to come by in the months to come. GM Authority has learned the performance compact sedan will be under constraint for the remainder of the 2023 model year due to a supplier issue, which will severely limit the vehicle’s production capacity. This...
gmauthority.com
2022 Cadillac XT6 Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
Cadillac vehicles faced limited heated and ventilated seat supply for the 2022 model year, but GM recently began installing these features in certain affected vehicles after the fact. That includes the Cadillac XT6, which is now being retrofitted with heated/ventilated seats at dealerships through a Customer Satisfaction Program. GM dealers...
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Trax Redline Edition Package Under Constraint
Chevy has experienced intermittent supply issues with its Redline Package option on certain models in recent months, including on the Chevy Camaro and Equinox. Now, these shortages have been extended to the subcompact Chevy Trax crossover, as well, which is also currently not available to order with the Redline Package.
gmauthority.com
These 2023 GMC Yukon 22-Inch Wheels Are Currently Unavailable To Order
The 2023 GMC Yukon arrives as the third model year for the latest fifth-generation SUV, introducing a variety of changes and updates compared to the 2022 GMC Yukon. Unfortunately, several 22-inch wheel options for the 2023 GMC Yukon are currently unavailable to order. At present the following 22-inch wheel options...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Camaro Built Without Hood Insulation
GM will ship certain 2023 Chevy Camaro units to dealerships without under hood insulators due to a materials shortage, GM Authority has learned. All Chevy Camaro models that are produced without hood insulation will be indicated as such on the window sticker by the RPO code R8V. It’s currently unclear if buyers will receive a credit in exchange for the insulation, however this part can be retrofitted by the dealership at a later date. It’s unclear when the retrofitting process will begin. This change affects all 2022 Chevy Camaro and Camaro Convertible trim levels, including the range-topping ZL1.
gmauthority.com
GM Files To Trademark StowFlex
GM has filed to trademark StowFlex for a potential new pickup truck tailgate design. This GM trademark filing has been assigned application number 97575251 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on September 1st 2022. It was filed under a Good and Services category reserved for “Tailgates for pickup trucks.”
gmauthority.com
New Chevy Seeker Might Be Coming To North America After All
Late last month, GM Authority reported that the 2023 crossover that debuted in China this past July would not be available in the North American market. Now, however, we’ve since learned that GM is now considering bringing the new Seeker to North America after all. According to GM Authority...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 No Longer Available To Order
In August, GM Authority reported the 2023 Corvette Z06 would be restricted to 10 percent of the accepted orders due to a supplier constraint. However, these supplier setbacks have deteriorated even further, with GM no longer taking new sold orders for the mid-engine supercar. With this change, customers will not...
gmauthority.com
Buick Encore GX Discount Offers No-Interest Financing In September 2022
In September 2022, a Buick Encore GX discount offers interest-free financing on 2022 Buick Encore GX and 2023 Buick Encore GX models, when financed with GM Financial. In addition, the Tri-Shield brand offers a special lease program for $219 per month for 24 months on the 2022 Encore GX FWD Preferred for current lessees of 2017 model year or newer vehicles.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Traverse Running At Five Days Inventory In The Beginning Of August
National inventory for the Chevy Traverse crossover was running at a five-day supply as of the beginning of August. Sources familiar with the matter tell GM Authority that a total of 1,371 units of the Chevy Traverse were on the ground while 4,688 units were in transit as of the beginning of August, thus yielding a national five-day supply. The optimal supply figure for the U.S. auto industry is generally considered to be 60 days.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Equinox Blackout Package Currently Unavailable To Order
The 2023 Chevy Equinox introduces a few critical updates and changes compared to the fully refreshed 2022 model year, and now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Equinox is currently unavailable to order with a specific optional styling upgrade. According to GM Authority sources, the 2023 Chevy Equinox...
gmauthority.com
Vintage Air Announces GM G-Body Air Conditioning System
Aftermarket climate control company Vintage Air has announced a new range of air conditioning systems for GM G-Body models, including the 1982 to 1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass, as well as the 1986 to 1987 Buick Grand National and Buick Regal. For those readers who may be unaware, the GM G-Body vehicles...
gmauthority.com
2018 To 2020 Buick Regal Recalled For Increased Stopping Distance Issue
General Motors and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have issued a recall for certain examples of the 2018 to 2020 model-year Buick Regal over an issue related to the power brake assist. The problem: certain Regal models may be prone to experience a partial or full loss power brake...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss Under Heavy Constraint
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 debuts a selection of updates compared to the preceding, refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500, with the 2023 Silverado arriving as the fifth model year of the current fourth-generation light-duty pickup truck. Notably, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss will be heavily constrained.
gmauthority.com
Remember How Everyone Thought Lincoln Aviator Would Obliterate Cadillac XT6 Sales?
The year was 2019, and many automotive enthusiasts, observers and analysts armchair quarterbacks immediately wrote off the Cadillac XT6 upon its announcement. The reason for the thinking was the new Lincoln Aviator from GM’s cross-town rival, Ford Motor Company. The consensus among the puntits was that the Aviator was a much better product that the XT6, and that it would simply obliterate the Caddy in terms of not only product attributes, but also when it came to sales volume. Now, three years into both vehicles’ lifespans, reality has proven to be very different.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Malibu Convenience Packages No Longer Available
The 2023 Chevy Malibu arrives as the eighth model year for the latest ninth generation, debuting several important updates compared to the 2022 Chevy Malibu. Now, GM Authority has learned that two of the Malibu’s convenience packages are no longer available to order. According to GM Authority sources, two...
gmauthority.com
All-New Chevy Seeker RS: Live Photo Gallery
General Motors pulled the sheets on the all-new 2023 Chevy seeker in July, revealing the Bow Tie brand’s latest global compact crossover. Now, we’re getting a look at the all-new Chevy Seeker RS in the metal and on public roads in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
gmauthority.com
Widebody C7 Corvette Riding On Ferrada CM2 Wheels: Video
Houston-based aftermarket wheel manufacturer Ferrada has shared a video of a C7 Corvette Stingray fitted with a set of its CM2 concave alloy wheels to its official YouTube channel. This custom yellow C7 Corvette is riding on a set of Ferrada CM2 Concave Madness wheels, which measure 20 inches by...
gmauthority.com
17 U.S. States Mulling California’s EV Mandate
A total of seventeen U.S. states are mulling over whether or not to follow California’s lead and implement a total ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles by 2035 to help drive EV sales. According to the Associated Press, Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Vermont are...
