Detroit, MI

Luke Warm
5d ago

i do not support the LGBTQ community but let's all try and take the high road here. someone lost their life to violence we don't have to agree with their lifestyle choice to have some sympathy

mz dimond
5d ago

She was trans and she was my friend . Nice Person I just tohougbt of u a couple days ago . Rip friend

shoddrea Hendricks
5d ago

They're putting themselves at risk.... don't feel sorry for them!!!💯💯🏳️‍🌈🤨💥💥💥💥🤗⚰️🥸

fox2detroit.com

Multiple victims in drive-by shooting in Detroit

Police said a drive-by shooting on Prevos was retaliation for an altercation that had happened earlier in the evening. Two men were injured in the gunfire, though police aren't sure if they were the intended target.
fox2detroit.com

Family pleads for justice for son fatally shot while pumping gas in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The last thing Dymaris Jones was doing when he was gunned down is fill up his car at a gas station in April. The 27-year-old had been at a location on Seven Mile when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a suspect wielding an assault rifle got out and fired several shots. Jones would die from his injuries.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOL-TV

Suspect in Saturday's north Toledo fatal stabbing turns himself in

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 44-year-old man is dead after being stabbed on Saturday afternoon, according to Toledo police . Terry Austin was rushed to the hospital just after 4 p.m. after being found seriously wounded on the 1300 block of Peck St. in north Toledo. Police say Austin was...
TOLEDO, OH
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant attack, robbery; Detroit woman sentenced to prison

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A Detroit woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison, accused in a robbery and attack on a Walmart employee in Mount Pleasant in 2020. Tia Sullivan, 32, pleaded guilty on May 27 to robbery and first-degree reckless injury. Four other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
fox2detroit.com

Harper Woods teen charged after killing his mom and her boyfriend

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old Harper Woods teen was charged after allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman and 52-year-old man on Friday. Demond Thomas Burgen Jr. was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. Burgen Jr. was arraigned and was given a $1,000,000.00 cash bond.
HARPER WOODS, MI
13abc.com

TPD: Person dies in stabbing, suspect turns himself in

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a stabbing Saturday in Toledo, according to police. Toledo police were called to a stabbing in the 1300 block of Peck Street around 4 p.m. Saturday. That’s near Mulberry Park. Authorities found Terry Austin, 44, who was stabbed at least...
TOLEDO, OH

