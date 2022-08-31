Read full article on original website
Passing stopped school bus carries costly consequences
With school starting back up, it is a good time to remind ourselves to be on the lookout for more traffic, more kids and, of course, school buses. No matter where you go in Iredell County, you are bound to see a school bus during your travels, and it is important that we all pay attention to them and proceed near them with caution.
Iredell County new business names: Aug. 21-27
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 21-27. Moorish Science Temple of America No. 5, Moorish Science Temple of America, Statesville. Full Force Firearms, FF Firearms, St. Aubin LLC, Iredell County. A1 Self Storage, A-1 Self Storage, JPJ Property Group...
Iredell County Partnership for Young Children hosts book and diaper drive
September is National Literacy Month, a time to encourage children to pick up a good book and explore new worlds. But many children in Iredell County live in a book desert, a geographic area with limited access to age-appropriate books. Without access to reading materials, children may come to school unprepared and are less likely to become lifelong readers.
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Statesville Record and Landmark . (13) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 21-27
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 21-27
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 21-27. Cantina 1511, 120 Market Place Ave., Suite D, Mooresville, 100/A. Chick-Fil-A #4683, 420 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Cook Out #35, 355 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94/A. Cracker Barrel #330, 123 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 96/A. El Cerro...
Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug. 21-27
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 21-27. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Ardmore Water’s Edge, LLC to Southwood Palisades at Alcove, LLC, multiple tracts, Alexander Bank Drive, Mooresville, Templeton Road, Mooresville and 133...
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for September 5
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (5) updates to this series since Updated 15 min ago.
WATCH NOW: Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman
For more photos from the opening night of the Iredell County Fair please see Page A7. With a cutting of the ribbon by Isabelle Difiore and Raelynn Head, the 86th Iredell County Fair is officially underway in Troutman. North Carolina state Sen. Vickie Sawyer was volunteered by other local elected...
AFC Urgent Care will host grand opening in Statesville Sept. 8
AFC Urgent Care/Family Care will be hosting a grand opening celebration Sept. 8 from 2-6 p.m. AFC Urgent Care will be providing food, entertainment and prizes including $5 gas cards for the first 200 visitors (one per family) and a raffle for gift cards to local restaurants. The doors will...
Remembrance, recovery and hope at Overdose Awareness candlelight vigil
The Overdose Awareness candlelight vigil at Christ Church in Statesville served as a moment for families and friends to remember losing someone in their lives to a drug overdose. “One reason is to let the families know they aren’t forgotten. We go about our business and everyday lives, but for...
Iredell Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol trains to serve in emergencies
On Aug. 22. the Iredell Composite Squadron cadets and senior members trained to serve during an emergency. Early this warm summer morning, 21 cadets and senior members arrived at the Iredell Composite Squadron Hangar in Statesville. By 9 a.m. they began a 3.5-hour CPR and AED training class to obtain their certifications. The members learned choking first aid, CPR techniques, along with when and how to use an AED. The class practiced and learned to use these techniques to save adults, children and infants.
Crossroads: Change in Rural America exhibit reflects Iredell County
As people walked through Iredell Museums to examine the Crossroads: Change in Rural America, it was hard not to see how local communities are the embodiment of the subject matter at hand. “It’s a great way to align culture with real life,” Edna Todd said as she examined the exhibit....
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $775,500
PHOTOS: North Iredell vs Bunker Hill
Scenes from Friday night's game between North Iredell and visiting Bunker Hill. The Bears managed to hold off the Raiders for a 27-20 win.
PHOTOS: Lake Norman vs Statesville
Scenes from Friday night's game between Lake Norman and visiting Statesville. The Wildcats built a 28-point lead and won 35-14.
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Appalachian State
Scenes from Saturday's high-scoring affair in Boone between North Carolina and Appalachian State. The Tar Heels survived a wild fourth quarter to beat the Mountaineers 63-61. Photos by Tyrone Summers / sports@statesville.com.
South Iredell blows past West Iredell in tune-up for showdown with E. Forsyth
South Iredell (3-0) jumped out to an early lead and held off a valiant West Iredell (0-3) first half effort, pulling away in the second half, on their way to a 43-6 win over the Warriors Friday night. The Vikings opened the scoring on their first drive on a 7-yard...
