Marshall County, KY

Lady Falcons Take 1st at Calloway Invitational

Led by a pair of top ten individual finishes, the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons picked up a first-place finish Saturday at the Calloway County Invitational. The Lady Falcons edged out Hopkinsville by two points to claim the title. Meg Lubas led the way for the Lady Falcons. Lubas finished her...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Hoptown Tigers Finish 10th at Calloway Invitational

The Hopkinsville Tigers cross country team was on the road Saturday to take part in the Calloway County Invitational. The Tigers would end their day with a top 10 finish and saw three of their runners finish in the top half of the field. Tyson Cavinder had the best time...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
UHA’s Cole Glover Secures Top 10 Finish at Calloway County Invitational

University Heights Academy’s Cole Glover has been among the most consistent runners in the area so far this cross country season. That continued Saturday at Calloway County. Running in the Calloway County Invitational, Glover picked up another top ten finish. Glover finished his run in a time of 18:27.8. That time put him in 8th place for the day.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Bryce Light Represents Heritage at Calloway County Invitational

Heritage Christian Academy freshman Bryce Light got the chance to compete with some of the best cross country runners in the area Saturday. Light was the only runner from HCA to take part in the boys’ race at the Calloway County Invitational. Light finished his run with a time...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY

