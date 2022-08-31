Calling all volunteers with a heart for the arts: Be part of the new Arts Festival in Manchester, get a free T-shirt

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Sept 24: Queer Art Takeover and Hop Knot Birthday Bash
Queerlective will be hosting the End of Summer Queer Art Takeover and Hop Knot Birthday Bash in Manchester on September 24, 2022, 12-5 p.m. Started in 2022 by a group of queer and BIPOC people, Queerlective seeks to create and promote inclusive environments for the queer, BIPOC, and underserved communities with a focus on utilizing art for personal and community growth.
manchesterinklink.com
Pop-up farmers markets are a success because they’re created by community for community
Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. I first saw the Manchester Farmer’s Market during my lunch hour when I was working at the YW. I noticed a few farm stands, the mayor and a couple local restaurant owners. It must have been before 5 p.m. and I went over to say hi. Most of what was selling was too expensive for my blood so I had to forego shopping at the market. I saw an iteration of this Farmer’s Market again in front of the Double Tree on Elm Street a year or so later, again there were breads and sweet treats and other items which were more money than they were worth. It was a strange attempt to force this carcass of a Farmer’s Market on various parts of the city. The word about town is that Manchester made moves too late to secure any good farms in their markets. As a person who gets around the state, this is absolute hogwash. I would submit, instead, that the history of a Manchester Farmer’s Market is fraught with shady management and a disconnect to both local farmers and the local patrons.
manchesterinklink.com
Classic cars on a classic Manchester Street
MANCHESTER, NH – Classic cars weren’t the only thing retro on a sunny and perfect Elm Street Saturday. Two bands belted out the Stones, the Beatles and “…two riders were approaching” from Hendrix’s All Along the Watchtower, thanks to Rearview Mirror, one of the groups.
manchesterinklink.com
Custom print shop Beeze Tees on Hanover Street burglarized
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a burglary on Hanover Street sometime overnight Friday Sept. 2 or early Saturday morning, Sept. 3. The staff at Beeze Tees came to work Saturday morning anticipating a busy day with all the downtown Manchester activities from the car show. When they arrived...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
manchesterinklink.com
Grocery Hunt: Time for snacks
Hello and welcome to the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s look at prices of grocery items at Manchester supermarket chains. This week takes a look at snacks requested by our readers as well a look back at past items requested by our readers last year to see how prices have changed.
manchesterinklink.com
Housing, signage, decks and porches are all up for review during Thursday’s Zoning Board meeting
City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning and Board Meetings. The Planning Board met on Thursday, September 1 and the following cases were heard and the public hearings were closed. Applications will be discussed in more detail and decided at the Business Meeting scheduled for September 15. If you missed the meeting and would like more detail, it will be available to watch on-demand.
manchesterinklink.com
2 dead in Bedford crash that shut down South River Road
BEDFORD, NH – An accident on South River Road in Bedford Saturday left two people dead and shut down traffic for hours. Bedford fire and police responded to a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and passenger car on South River Road near Commerce Drive on Sept. 3. As crews were responding Bedford dispatch reported calls coming in that there were multiple people injured, and additional personnel were added to the response.
manchesterinklink.com
Police identify victims in Saturday’s double-fatal Bedford crash
BEDFORD, NH – The identities of the victims in Saturday’s fatal crash have been released. Kevin R. Hall, 36, of Manchester, was the operator of the motorcycle. His passenger was Heather M. Martel, 31, also of Manchester. According to a Bedford police press release issued late Saturday, the...
Comments / 0