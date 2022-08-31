Calling all volunteers with a heart for the arts: Be part of the new Arts Festival in Manchester, get a free T-shirt

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. I first saw the Manchester Farmer’s Market during my lunch hour when I was working at the YW. I noticed a few farm stands, the mayor and a couple local restaurant owners. It must have been before 5 p.m. and I went over to say hi. Most of what was selling was too expensive for my blood so I had to forego shopping at the market. I saw an iteration of this Farmer’s Market again in front of the Double Tree on Elm Street a year or so later, again there were breads and sweet treats and other items which were more money than they were worth. It was a strange attempt to force this carcass of a Farmer’s Market on various parts of the city. The word about town is that Manchester made moves too late to secure any good farms in their markets. As a person who gets around the state, this is absolute hogwash. I would submit, instead, that the history of a Manchester Farmer’s Market is fraught with shady management and a disconnect to both local farmers and the local patrons.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO