West Virginia’s labor participation rate returns to pre-Pandemic level
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In honor of Labor Day, WVVA News is digging deeper into the state of West Virginia’s workforce. Last Spring, the Mountain State reported its lowest unemployment rate in history. It was around the same time, in April, that the U.S. recorded its lowest rate since the 1960s. While it is no secret that inflation may be driving more people back to work, the unemployment rate only tells part of the story.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 6, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a rainy Labor Day and foggy morning, the low-pressure system and front that produced the rain are moving east of West Virginia, but leftover moisture will mean lingering rain chances. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, will also pop up during the afternoon and evening hours, although the rain will not be as widespread compared to yesterday. Those showers will likely leave after 8 PM. By the time they do, most areas may only see a couple-tenths of an inch at worst, but mostly trace amounts. Winds will be light and come from the west, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s. Tonight, skies will be cloudy and rain chances will be low, but widespread fog will form, which may affect your commute. Besides that, winds will be light and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. Tomorrow, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and scattered showers occur, mostly in the mountains. These showers won’t produce much, maybe only a couple-tenths of an inch at most. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s, below-average for early-September. After tomorrow, conditions should improve for the latter half of the week. In fact, Friday should end the workweek on a nice note, with highs in the low-80s and mostly clear, sunny skies. Then over the weekend, a low-pressure system lifts moisture from the south into our region, resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms. These scattered showers and thunderstorms last into early next week. So expect plenty of rain chances this weekend. In short, today and tomorrow will bring afternoon showers to WV, and the latter half of this week will be sunny.
WV Italian Heritage Festival concludes with Outdoor Mass
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sunday was the third and final day of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. Sunday was the last day of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. The festival concluded with an outdoor mass to start the day followed by shows, music, food, and fun. This is...
West Virginia Korean War soldier laid to rest in Arlington
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This labor day weekend, U.S. Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem was laid to rest in the Arlington National Cemetery. This brought closure to his family after years of uncertainty. “For me, it’s an honor to tell my story because it’s a true story, it’s a sad story,...
First at 4 Forum: Gov. Jim Justice
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice joined the debut of First at 4. He talked about the status of the state’s abortion laws, the Harmony Grove project, and what his plans are after his final term as governor (and how Babydog plays into them). You can watch the...
“Saints of the Holler” new album addresses opioid epidemic
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A group of West Virginian musicians have band together to create meaningful new songs. 5′s John Blashke spoke with one of it’s members about the music’s purpose. “Devils Garden” is an E.P. taking listeners through the highs and lows of opioid addiction. The...
