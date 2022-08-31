BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a rainy Labor Day and foggy morning, the low-pressure system and front that produced the rain are moving east of West Virginia, but leftover moisture will mean lingering rain chances. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, will also pop up during the afternoon and evening hours, although the rain will not be as widespread compared to yesterday. Those showers will likely leave after 8 PM. By the time they do, most areas may only see a couple-tenths of an inch at worst, but mostly trace amounts. Winds will be light and come from the west, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s. Tonight, skies will be cloudy and rain chances will be low, but widespread fog will form, which may affect your commute. Besides that, winds will be light and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. Tomorrow, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and scattered showers occur, mostly in the mountains. These showers won’t produce much, maybe only a couple-tenths of an inch at most. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s, below-average for early-September. After tomorrow, conditions should improve for the latter half of the week. In fact, Friday should end the workweek on a nice note, with highs in the low-80s and mostly clear, sunny skies. Then over the weekend, a low-pressure system lifts moisture from the south into our region, resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms. These scattered showers and thunderstorms last into early next week. So expect plenty of rain chances this weekend. In short, today and tomorrow will bring afternoon showers to WV, and the latter half of this week will be sunny.

