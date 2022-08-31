Read full article on original website
How does Texas' '3 strikes' rule work?
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Court records show that the man charged with murder after a deadly car crash in Galveston had been paroled just hours beforehand after serving a portion of his jail time for his third DWI conviction. Galveston police said they think alcohol played a factor in...
Colorado man drowns in Galveston while on vacation, officials say
GALVESTON, Texas — A 60-year-old man drowned in Galveston on Saturday, according to the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. It happened just before 2 p.m. along Seawall Boulevard near 21st Street. Authorities said the lifeguard at Tower 21 called headquarters to let them know CPR was in progress after the...
Teen shot to death, dumped along rural Liberty County road last seen alive at west Houston restaurant
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out who killed a 16-year-old girl and why. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform...
Uvalde children return to school today after deadly shooting
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde CISD students return to school Tuesday after the school year was delayed by more than a month as school officials worked to make security changes and upgrades in the wake of the Robb Elementary school massacre. The entire summer, families demanded change in gun reform...
'Devastating' | Neighbors describe crash in Galveston that killed high school freshman
GALVESTON, Texas — A home surveillance camera captured video of an SUV just before a deadly crash in Galveston last week. It happened on Friday around 6 p.m. right across the street from Galveston Ball High School, which is at the intersection of 41st Street and Avenue O. A...
Houston-area school districts show support for Uvalde CISD before first day of school
HOUSTON — On Tuesday, September 6, students in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will return to class. It was a delayed return, following the May 24 mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers and devastated a community. To show support for the return of Uvalde students...
2 dead in rollover crash in La Marque, officials say
LA MARQUE, Texas — Two people were killed Saturday in a rollover crash in La Marque, police said. According to authorities, it happened around 4:30 p.m. along FM 1765 near Texas Avenue and the Gulf Freeway. Officials said a truck was speeding on FM 1765 when it sideswiped another...
Which Houston neighborhoods have the most flooding and drainage complaints?
HOUSTON — With all the recent rain and an expected washout this Labor Day weekend, some neighborhoods continue to light up the City of Houston’s 311 helpline with flooding and drainage complaints. KHOU 11 Investigates analyzed 4,418 311 calls this year to find the hot spots for high-water...
'Tragedy' | Houston pastor reiterates comments on crime during sermon
HOUSTON — One week after a notable Houston pastor received some backlash following comments he made during a sermon, Dr. Ed Young with Second Baptist Church reiterated his statements. "I had no idea that when you stood up and simply read the best crime statistics I could put together...
Houston-area family reunited with dog that had been missing for 2 weeks
HOUSTON — On Saturday, a Crosby family was reunited with their dog that had gone missing about two weeks ago. The Garzas were searching for Wolfie in Baytown when they followed some leads that ended up taking them to Baytown Animal Services. Once they got there, they saw a flyer for a mega pet adoption event being held at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say
HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
Gulf Freeway near Hobby Airport reopens after fatal crash
HOUSTON — All northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway at Bellfort Avenue/Howard Drive have reopened following a deadly crash. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Sunday on I-45 just north of Hobby Airport. Traffic was backed up for miles as officials shut down the freeway to investigate. All...
Watch: TSU's marching band pays tribute to Uvalde students and educators
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Texas Southern University’s marching band paid tribute to Uvalde students and educators over the weekend. During the annual Labor Day Classic, TSU’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band spelled out Uvalde with a heart as they performed Selena’s hit song “Dreaming of You.”
HCSO: Boy with autism hit by vehicle after wandering from home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition, but stable after being found in the roadway, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the boy was found in the roadway around 4 a.m. on Greenhouse Road near Cy Lakes High School.
16 units impacted by west Houston apartment fire — 8 saved, 8 damaged, HFD says
HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in west Houston Wednesday evening that impacted 16 units. HFD said they received the call at around 4:27 p.m. and responded to the apartment, located at 2828 Walnut Bend Lane, within 4 minutes. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire at 4:40 p.m. and was put out at around 5:32 p.m.
Katy Freeway reopens after deadly crash near West Loop
HOUSTON — The Katy Freeway reopened after a fatal crash near 610 West Loop early Monda morning, according to Houston Transtar. Houston Transtar reports the crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the inbound, or eastbound, lanes. It cleared around 6 a.m. You'll want to avoid this trouble if...
'She was the most fierce warship at the time' | Veterans reminisce about their time onboard Battleship Texas
GALVESTON, Texas — Battleship Texas spent most of her 74 years in La Porte before making a journey to Galveston Wednesday. But the ship made history long before this expedition. Many watched the last leg of the USS Texas' journey to a dry dock while standing atop other World...
Two people critically injured after motorcycle crashes intro vehicle on SH 249 in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least two people were critically injured Monday after a motorcycle crashed into a vehicle in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It happened in the northbound lanes of SH 249 at Old Foltin Road. Officials said the two people on a motorcycle,...
Man shot, killed outside convenience store in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston Police are searching for a gunman who they say shot and killed a man outside of a convenience store near Independence Heights. The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday on North Main Street about a block away from Booker T. Washington High School. Police were...
Houston residents, former mayor reflect on Hurricane Katrina response 17 years later
HOUSTON — The music stopped 17 years ago this week. Hundreds of thousands of evacuees sought refuge in Houston in the aftermath and many of them decided to make the city their permanent home. Their addition would forever change the face of Houston. It’s estimated that more than 200,000...
