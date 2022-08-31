ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

KHOU

How does Texas' '3 strikes' rule work?

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Court records show that the man charged with murder after a deadly car crash in Galveston had been paroled just hours beforehand after serving a portion of his jail time for his third DWI conviction. Galveston police said they think alcohol played a factor in...
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

Uvalde children return to school today after deadly shooting

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde CISD students return to school Tuesday after the school year was delayed by more than a month as school officials worked to make security changes and upgrades in the wake of the Robb Elementary school massacre. The entire summer, families demanded change in gun reform...
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

2 dead in rollover crash in La Marque, officials say

LA MARQUE, Texas — Two people were killed Saturday in a rollover crash in La Marque, police said. According to authorities, it happened around 4:30 p.m. along FM 1765 near Texas Avenue and the Gulf Freeway. Officials said a truck was speeding on FM 1765 when it sideswiped another...
LA MARQUE, TX
KHOU

Houston-area family reunited with dog that had been missing for 2 weeks

HOUSTON — On Saturday, a Crosby family was reunited with their dog that had gone missing about two weeks ago. The Garzas were searching for Wolfie in Baytown when they followed some leads that ended up taking them to Baytown Animal Services. Once they got there, they saw a flyer for a mega pet adoption event being held at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say

HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Gulf Freeway near Hobby Airport reopens after fatal crash

HOUSTON — All northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway at Bellfort Avenue/Howard Drive have reopened following a deadly crash. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Sunday on I-45 just north of Hobby Airport. Traffic was backed up for miles as officials shut down the freeway to investigate. All...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

16 units impacted by west Houston apartment fire — 8 saved, 8 damaged, HFD says

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in west Houston Wednesday evening that impacted 16 units. HFD said they received the call at around 4:27 p.m. and responded to the apartment, located at 2828 Walnut Bend Lane, within 4 minutes. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire at 4:40 p.m. and was put out at around 5:32 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Katy Freeway reopens after deadly crash near West Loop

HOUSTON — The Katy Freeway reopened after a fatal crash near 610 West Loop early Monda morning, according to Houston Transtar. Houston Transtar reports the crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the inbound, or eastbound, lanes. It cleared around 6 a.m. You'll want to avoid this trouble if...
HOUSTON, TX
