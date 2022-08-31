ACS to expand domestic violence program, will offer more help to both survivors and offenders

Read full article on original website
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider TradingJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Pig out at Pig Island NYC for an all-day BBQ Feast this Saturday in Staten IslandAlyssa LevineStaten Island, NY
Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This FallGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Welcome back to school, Staten Island: Send your photos to the Advance/SILive
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island students are going back to school soon, and the Advance is asking readers to share their back-to-school photos. Post on Instagram and use the hashtag #SILive, or tag @siadvance in your post. New York City public schools begin on Thursday, Sept. 8. The...
Cops arrest NYC assessor with Staten Island ties in overnight melee
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York City assessor with strong Staten Island ties was arrested late Saturday night in connection with a fight in Manhattan that left an “unintended” victim with injuries, according to police and law enforcement sources. Christopher Matusiewicz, 31, who works for the...
Source: Girl, 10, entered ice-cream truck voluntarily in Staten Island incident originally reported as abduction
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 10-year-old girl agreed to meet the 20-year-old driver of an ice-cream truck after they communicated for more than a week via social media, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The girl lied about her age, claiming that she was 18, in...
2022-2023 school year: 9 key things to be aware of as school year begins on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The new school year is fast approaching and it will mark the first time in two years that students won’t be returning with a plethora of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions. The 2022-2023 school year will be closer to a pre-pandemic normal academic year — as...
The sword cuts both ways. Man, 31, sent to prison for slashing victim on Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — He who lives by the sword goes to prison by the sword. A Brooklyn man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for slashing a victim on the arm with a sword two years ago in Tompkinsville.
FDNY: 1 injured in Tompkinsville accident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One person was injured in a motor vehicle accident in Tompkinsville, Monday afternoon. The call came in around 3:03 p.m., to an accident at Hannah and Bay streets, an FDNY spokesperson reported.
All 3 Staten Island Community Boards are back in action this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s three Community Boards return to business this week after breaking for the summer, with several construction variances on their agendas and a presentation by the Constructive Partnerships Unlimited, an agency which supports those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Community Boards 1 and...
Catalytic converter thefts up 670% on Staten Island; victims lash out: ‘Throw the book at this a--hole’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD’s top brass tweeted a photo last month of a cordless saw, spare blades and a catalytic converter seized by police in Manhattan’s 9th Precinct. A starter kit of sorts for what’s become a massive headache for New Yorkers. “There is...
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in July?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 2,146 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of July, according to NYPD traffic data.
‘Next phase of the new normal’: UFT president weighs in on 2022-2023 academic year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s nearly the start of a new school year as New York City public school children prepare to return to campus during what the city’s teacher union president is calling the “next phase of the new normal.”. Michael Mulgrew, president of the...
Source: Girl allegedly made false claims in report about being abducted by ice cream truck driver on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A victim allegedly made false statements in connection with a report that a driver of an ice cream truck tried to snatch her off the streets of Staten Island, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. A 10-year-old girl initially said she broke free...
Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Candace (Candy) Sussman, 72, a longtime Children’s Playhouse teacher and grandmother of nine, died Friday. She taught at the New Springville school for 27 years and worked as a property and office manager at a New Brighton business. “She was an empath who never failed to recognize and acknowledge people who touched her life,” said her family. “Whether the tellers in her local bank branch or the familiar servers in her local restaurants or any professional with whom she made contact, Candy made sure to let them know they were appreciated.”
Richmond County Fair 2022: Wing, pie-eating contest results — and more!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- While the Richmond County Fair is bringing the summer to an end, a few are taking victory with several competitions like the wing eating contest. The 42nd annual event at Historic Richmond Town is a festival of fun on the last unofficial weekend of summer before children return to school.
Source: Machete-wielding man on South Shore sought after report of attack on wife
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police were searching for an alleged, blade-wielding man overnight on the borough’s South Shore, following what authorities described as a domestic altercation. The incident unfolded around 1:40 a.m. inside a home on a typically quiet, residential street in Prince’s Bay, near the intersection of...
NYPD: 10-year-old girl says ice cream truck driver tried to abduct her
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 10-year-old girl said she broke free from an attempted abduction by an ice cream truck driver in Mariners Harbor on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The victim told her mother she was grabbed by the driver while walking to a nearby deli but managed to...
2022-2023 NYC school year: Student MetroCards return; OMNY cards planned for next year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Despite the MTA’s new contactless payment method being installed throughout the entire New York City transit system, students will still be swiping MetroCards during the upcoming school year. OMNY, the MTA’s new contactless fare payment, has been rolled out in phases over the past three...
Best of Staten Island: Who makes the best tacos? Submit your nominations
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s time to “taco-bout” the best tacos on Staten Island. Whether they’re made with corn or flour tortillas, served hard- or soft-shelled, or made with meat or plant-based ingredients, we want to know where you like to go to grab the best tacos in the borough.
Police searching for driver in deadly overnight Manhattan hit-and-run
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a man in Manhattan on Sunday morning before fleeing the scene. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m., when a man was struck by a vehicle at Riverside Drive and West 147th Street in Hamilton Heights, police said.
Shots fired in Stapleton on Saturday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Emergency personnel responded to reports of shots fired in Stapleton, Saturday night. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m., about shots fired in the vicinity of Broad Street and Tompkins Avenue, said an NYPD spokesperson. No injuries were reported, according to the spokesperson.
NDA Alumni Club’s annual ‘Eve of Solemn Remembrance’ will mark 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With the month of September under way, Staten Islanders are reminded of the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center. Nearly 300 Staten Islanders lost their lives that day, and more than two decades later first responders are still succumbing to illnesses related to the toxic air at Ground Zero.
