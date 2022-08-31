ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

ACS to expand domestic violence program, will offer more help to both survivors and offenders

By Jessica Jones-Gorman
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Staten Island, NY
Society
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Society
County
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acs#Domestic Violence#Mental Health Counseling
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Candace (Candy) Sussman, 72, a longtime Children’s Playhouse teacher and grandmother of nine, died Friday. She taught at the New Springville school for 27 years and worked as a property and office manager at a New Brighton business. “She was an empath who never failed to recognize and acknowledge people who touched her life,” said her family. “Whether the tellers in her local bank branch or the familiar servers in her local restaurants or any professional with whom she made contact, Candy made sure to let them know they were appreciated.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
The Staten Island Advance

NDA Alumni Club’s annual ‘Eve of Solemn Remembrance’ will mark 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks | Inside Out

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With the month of September under way, Staten Islanders are reminded of the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center. Nearly 300 Staten Islanders lost their lives that day, and more than two decades later first responders are still succumbing to illnesses related to the toxic air at Ground Zero.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
58K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy