Read full article on original website
Related
Le Creuset Just Launched a New Color That’s Perfect for Fall
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. What could possibly make the start of fall — aka soup and stew season — even better than it already is? Stocking up on some new cookware, of course! To help you do just that, Le Creuset has announced the newest color to their line of cast-iron cookware and stoneware bakeware, which includes their iconic Dutch oven. Starting today, you can get your favorite Le Creuset pieces in Nutmeg, a warm, neutral shade designed to be a gorgeous stand-alone item or to easily blend in with the rest of your cookware.
Staub’s Iconic Cast Iron Cookware Is Up to 75% Off Right Now — Including the Classic Cocotte
It’s the imperfections that make the world beautiful, right? So, hear us out when we say that you are definitely going to want to check out the “imperfect” cookware that’s majorly discounted as part of Staub’s Labor Day Sale. These pieces typically go for hundreds...
Solo Stove Just Launched a Mini Tabletop Fire Pit That’s Perfect for Roasting Marshmallows
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I don’t know about you, but I’m so ready for the cooler weather. After all, between all the fall baking, pumpkin spice everything, and apple picking galore, there’s a whole lot to look forward to. Aside from whipping up a frenzy in the kitchen, one of my favorite fall activities — and I don’t think I’m alone here — is sitting by the fire. All bundled up, with a mug of something warm, watching the flicker of the flame… there’s really nothing better than a good old fireside hang, IMO.
Zwilling Just Slashed Prices on Their Most Popular Knives — Here’s What to Snag Before They Sell Out
From peeling Granny Smiths for an apple pie to slicing up fresh-baked. at Sunday brunch, fall cooking brings with it all sorts of tasks that require super-sharp, well-crafted, high-quality knives. That’s why now’s the perfect time to assess the knife situation in your kitchen and replace anything that isn’t going to, ahem, cut it this season. And, as luck would have it, Zwilling is hosting an incredible Labor Day Weekend sale that includes discounts of up to 55 percent off some of the best cutlery on the market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This $40 Amazon Chef’s Knife With More Than 7,800 Five-Star Reviews Is the Perfect Beginner Blade — and I Use It Every Day
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We’d all love to whip out a knife roll full of expensive, hand-pounded damascus steel blades — so sharp you could literally shave with them — and proceed to put on a chopping clinic for our dinner guests (who definitely enjoy when you stop the music and demand that everyone at the party watch you dice an onion, by the way). Alas, the “knife” portion of our budget doesn’t account for the jaw-dropping prices that some higher-end blades command. However, your at-home culinary tour de force must go on — and while not everyone can afford a hand-forged Japanese santoku or gyuto, every home cook deserves a decent chef’s knife.
All the Early Labor Day Kitchen and Home Deals You Can Shop Right Now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Labor Day weekend marks a significant shift in the year for many of us, from changes in the weather to getting back to school. If you’re reading this, you’re probably like us and tend to use seasonal transitions (and the sales that come with them!) as excuses to update your kitchen, home organization, decor, and essentials. Luckily, Labor Day comes with deals as exciting as the long weekend, and everything from cookware and kitchen appliances to vacuums and mattresses marked down — even ahead of the weekend.
My Mom’s Amazing Cheese Grits
If it’s a special occasion in my family, you can bet my mom’s cheese grits will be on the table. They’re a must-have alongside ham and spinach casserole for any holiday brunch, and when I travel from New York to visit her in Louisiana she always makes them for me — holiday or not.
This Reader-Favorite Pottery Brand Is Hosting a Labor Day Sale — Here’s What to Buy
As much as we cherish adorning our tables and filling our cabinets with one-of-a-kind pottery pieces, we know that these items can be pretty expensive. While these handmade plates, bowls, mugs, and are certainly worth the splurge, it also doesn’t hurt when you can buy them at a discount! We’re here to tell you all about North Carolina-based pottery studio Haand’s Labor Day sale, which kicks off today, Sept. 2, and goes until Sept 5. You can shop their entire collection of beautiful tableware, servingware, and more, since the entire site is marked down. To take advantage of this sale, you’ll receive 10% off when you spend $100 or more, 15% off $250 or more, and 20% off $500 or more. If you’ve had your eye on some of Haand’s popular items, including the spill-resistant Short Mug or freeform Ripple Collection, take this sale as your sign to finally invest in some beautiful pottery for your kitchen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s the Name for Those Tiny Red Bugs That Pop Up Periodically
You know them by their size (smaller than a pinhead) and their color (bright red). You see them every once in a while crawling across the back of your hand, or on the kitchen countertop. But what exactly are these little guys?. Welp, they are clover mites. Learn more about...
Martha Stewart’s No-Bake Cheesecake Has One Clever Ingredient That Sets It Apart
I’m a big fan of sweetened condensed milk. When I was a kid, my mom would drizzle it over sliced fresh strawberries or peaches, and I would go bonkers for the combo. I now do this for my kids, who react the same way. When I see a can listed in an ingredient list, chances are high I’ll like the recipe, which is why I was delighted when I came upon Martha Stewart’s No-Bake Cheesecake.
Taking Your Shoes Off Is More than Just a Clean Habit — It’s a Sign of Respect
One of the most heated and controversial topics in the realm of cleaning and organizing is the great debate on whether or not it’s best to wear shoes on or off in the home. It can be a fiery argument — and I can see valid reasons on both sides.
Fluffy Drop Dumplings for Soup
Perhaps most recognizable in the context of chicken and dumplings, these simple drop-style dumplings come together quickly with only a handful of ingredients and transform any soup or stew into the comfiest of dishes. A generous amount of butter and baking powder and just the right amount of milk ensures...
Cooking and Community: The Power of Lasagne alla Bolognese
My beginnings in the kitchen were quite humble. In fact, I’m not even really sure that it can be characterized as cooking. It mostly entailed heating up frozen packaged dinners. Sometimes it was those individual TV dinners, which always taste way better heated up in the oven versus the microwave, and other times I would opt for what became one of my tried-and-true favorites: a family-sized Stouffer’s lasagna.
Heinz Just Launched a Collection of Vintage Ketchup-Stained Clothes
In modern slang, the phrase “drip” describes someone with incredible style. The new Heinz Vintage Drip collection, however, is set to bring an entire new meaning to the phrase. The iconic brand released a new line of ketchup-stained apparel, leaning into its reputation as a white shirt’s worst nightmare. Yes, you read that correctly — a line of clothing featuring a food stain we all know and absolutely don’t love. Now, I prefer my ketchup with a side of french fries, but before we judge, let’s dive into the details of the unique release.
Good Cooks Need Good Rest: The Best Labor Day Mattress Deals to Shop Right Now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. You can’t put a price on a good night’s sleep, and with Labor Day deals running on some of the best mattress brands out there, you can rest easy knowing there’s no need to overspend. There are even huge discounts on editor-favorite mattress brands including Saatva, Avocado, Helix, and Nest Bedding. Many of the mattresses include free trials, which takes some pressure off of shopping online for a mattress you’ll love after its delivered. Our friends at Apartment Therapy searched all over the web and handpicked the best mattress deals you can shop ahead of Labor Day, including classic faves from Sleep Number, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta. If your bed is in need of a refresh, this is by far one of the best times of the year to pick out something new and create the bedroom of your dreams. So, get ready to toss your current (possibly lumpy) number and upgrade to the mattress you’ve always wanted — for a steal.
Crispy Fried Green Tomatoes with Crab Salad and Hot Butter Sauce
While in Savannah last winter, we ate at Sorry Charlie’s Oyster Bar, a highly rated restaurant in the heart of the city. Being that we were firmly rooted in the tomato off-season, I was surprised to see fried green tomatoes on the menu. But as New Yorkers in the South, we felt an obligation to try it. Plus, the menu description sold me: “Fried Green Tomatoes, crab salad, hot butter sauce”— how could that not be good?
Big Mary’s Carrot Cake
For years my mother has been compiling recipes from various corners of her universe. There are tear-outs from newspapers and now-defunct magazines, decades-old spiral-bound cookbooks from PTA fundraisers at the local elementary school, and, my personal favorites, the handwritten recipes (in cursive!) on faded index cards from Big Mary. Big...
Lemon-Pepper Salmon
Baked salmon is one of those dishes that stays on repeat in my kitchen. It’s quick and goes with any flavor combination you can whip up — and this lemon-pepper salmon is no exception. All you need is a baking dish, 10 minutes to mix a marinade, and 20 minutes of bake time to make satisfying and flaky lemon-pepper salmon.
Better-than-Mom’s Peach Crumble
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Peach crumble is the crown jewel of summer sweets. Whether you’re looking for a centerpiece for a slow summer breakfast, a decadent afternoon snack, or something to finish off a backyard BBQ, a peach crumble is the perfect treat to serve any time of day. Juicy, in-season peaches make the best bed for the simple ginger- and vanilla-flavored crumble topping. But, of course, frozen is fine if summer has already sped by.
Solo Stove Is Holding a Major Labor Day Sale on Their Reader-Favorite Portable Fire Pits
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Even though summer is coming to a close, there’s one seasonal activity that you can still enjoy even when the weather changes: bonfires! In fact, building a roaring blaze in your backyard fire pit is much more enjoyable when there’s a chill in the air. So, even though fall is right around the corner, you’ll be happy to hear that one of our favorite fire pits is on major sale right now.
The Kitchn
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0