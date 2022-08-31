ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 15 Live Comedy Events This Month: September 2022

Get your laughs at these must-see live comedy shows and events in Houston for September 2022. Find more comedy happening all month long in the 365Houston Calendar. Carolanne Miljavac at Houston Improv | Thursday, September 8 – The Missouri-based mom of four and ’80s baby, best known for her massive online presence across multiple social media platforms, is known for being the “go-to girl” for a good laugh, encouragement, loving truths, and vulnerability. Tickets start at $50 for 2, and up. 7:30pm.
Top 10 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: Monday, September 5 to Sunday, September 11, 2022

Search no more for the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston this week from Labor Day, Monday, September 5 to Sunday, September 11, 2022. This week, soar high with airplane tours on Labor Day, dance along with beloved Disney characters, celebrate Polish culture, witness hummingbird migrations, cook Hogwarts-style, and more.
Celebrate National Cinema Day with discounted tickets at theaters across Houston

The last two years have been particularly hard on movie theaters, and that's especially true for Wellborne Cinema Four. The independent theater in the Houston suburb of Alvin closed in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not reopen until earlier this summer, according to owner Andrew Thomas, who said technical problems with his projectors compounded the decline in business associated with pandemic-related shutdowns. Wellborne Cinema Four enjoyed somewhat of resurgence in recent months along with the rest of the film industry, but now that school is back in session and there are few new releases, Thomas said the theater lost money by operating during the last two weekends.
Bad Bunny Brings the Heat to Houston

Bad Bunny performed at Minute Maid Park on Thursday, September 1, his first of two sold-out nights in Houston during his World's Hottest Tour. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known as Bad Bunny, is on tour in support of his latest hit album,. Un Verano Sin Ti. As the lights...
Take a load off with concerts, BBQ & more for Labor Day 2022 in Houston

Fill your Labor Day with concerts, sports, happy hours, specials and more with our guide to Labor Day festivities and events from on Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Whether you’re looking to get out on the town, experience some live music, or enjoy some family fun time, we’ve got you covered with a few of our favorite Labor Day events.
Top 5 Games & Sports Events in Houston This Week: September 5 to 11, 2022

Snag a seat to these must-see games and sports events around Houston from Monday, September 5 to Sunday, September 11, 2022. This week, catch the opener of the NFL season, see the Dynamo and Dash down the home stretch of their seasons, and snag a seat to see the Astros all week long.
National Cinema day hopes to draw people to movies with $3 deal

The normally empty theater was packed with people on dates, friend groups and parents with their children. Chair after chair filled with people excited about movies. This is grand National Cinema Day. Tomorrow, September 3, most movie theaters in the national are participating in National Cinema Day. Tickets will just...
11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
