Humble, TX

Community Impact Houston

Gold’s Gym celebrates grand opening in Northchase Plaza

Gold's Gym opened a new location at 4425 FM 1960 W., Houston, on Aug. 27. (Courtesy Gold's Gym) Gold’s Gym celebrated the grand opening of its new location Aug. 27 at 4425 FM 1960 W., Houston, in Northchase Plaza. The opening marked Gold’s Gym return to Houston after a “two-year hiatus,” according to an Aug. 23 news release from SPM Communications. Membership is $25 per month at the Northchase Plaza location, and members are not required to sign up for a contract, according to the news release. Gold’s Gym has locations across the U.S. and offers equipment for members to work out on their own, under the instruction of a personal trainer or as part of a group class. 281-301-0907. www.goldsgym.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Katy, TX
Humble, TX
Humble, TX
Community Impact Houston

MW Beauty Bar coming to Montgomery

MW Beauty Bar is set to open at the end of October. (Courtesy MW Beauty Bar) MW Beauty Bar is set to open at the end of October in Montgomery. Located at 20175 Eva St., Ste. C, Montgomery, the business will offer a variety of jewelry, activewear and skin care products. The business will also offer ear-piercing services. www.mwbeautybartx.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Mini-golf for adults: First on HL

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re checking out a new place to hangout with friends or for a date night. It’s mini-golf for adults. It’s an immersive putting experience with a lounge feel, complete with fun food and craft cocktails. One of the courses is a swank library, another is a ski lodge. We’ll tour the other courses for you, Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
territorysupply.com

11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cypress Counseling and Behavioral Center expanding to second location

Cypress Counseling and Behavioral Center is expanding to a second location to offer its services to a greater number of community members. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cypress Counseling and Behavioral Center is opening a second location at 17832 Mound Road, Ste. A, Cypress. The opening date has not been confirmed as of press time. The counseling center offers private therapy in a boutique-style setting. 281-837-6912. www.cypresscounselors.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Gatsby Hospitality Group eyes late September for opening of new seafood place on Waugh Drive

Baked oysters will be among the offerings when Gatsby's Fine Seafood opens in September. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) Following their conversion of Daisy Buchanan Lounge into an expansion of Gatsby's Prime Steakhouse in late 2021, officials with Gatsby Hospitality Group are now announcing plans for a new upscale seafood concept, Gatsby’s Prime Seafood, slated to open in late September.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Advanced Research Center in The Woodlands celebrates 40th anniversary in September

Houston Advanced Research Center celebrates 40 years in September. (Courtesy Houston Advanced Research Center) Houston Advanced Research Center celebrates its 40th anniversary Sept. 7. Located at 8801 Gosling Road, The Woodlands, the facility provides scientific research and independent analysis on topics relating to water, air, energy and resilience. The facility is located in a LEED platinum-certified building, which is a net-zero energy building, meaning it produces more solar power than it consumes, according to HARC officials. 281-364-6000. www.harcresearch.org.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fashion clothing brand Cotton On Body coming soon to First Colony Mall

Cotton On Body sells activewear, intimates, sleepwear, loungewear and swimwear. (Courtesy Pexels) Fashion clothing and stationery brand Cotton On Body will open a location at First Colony Mall at 16535 Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land next year, according to a permit filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Australian-born clothing store sells activewear, intimates, sleepwear, loungewear and swimwear, with locations around Houston and worldwide, according to its website. Construction on a $205,795 2,606-square-foot renovation project at the future storefront is scheduled to begin Oct. 1 and end in January, according to the permit.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

