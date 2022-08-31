ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerly, RI

Christina Rebello
it's totally against the law they don't own the beach they can't tell you you can't go on to the beach I'll walk right past the bastard and don't even care you can't tell me I can't have access to a beach

WPRI 12 News

2 RI beaches cleared to reopen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended Saturday that the Surfer’s Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth be reopened for swimming.  The two beaches were initially closed for swimming on Thursday, but today a spokesperson for the department says the bacteria counts have returned to […]
MIDDLETOWN, RI
rinewstoday.com

Newport County Days Are Here Again

Residents of Newport County are invited to enjoy free admission to open Preservation Society properties on Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11. This offer includes residents of Jamestown, Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton and Little Compton. Free admission is also extended to personnel stationed at Naval Station Newport and their immediate family and students of Salve Regina University. Proof of residence or Naval Station or student ID is required.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
rinewstoday.com

Outdoors RI: Greenwich Bay area closed to shellfishing for 20 years opens TODAY

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that it is upgrading about 180 acres of shellfishing grounds in the Nausauket area of Greenwich Bay in Warwick from prohibited to conditionally approved harvesting status starting at sunrise on Friday, Sept. 2. The opening represents a 10 percent increase in the area of the bay that is conditionally approved for shellfishing. State and local actions to strengthen stormwater controls and increase sewering have led to improved water quality in this section of the bay, which has been closed to shellfishing for 20 years.
WARWICK, RI
iheart.com

New Shellfishing Area Announced By Rhode Island Officials

New shellfishing waters are opening up in the Ocean State. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says about 180 acres in the Nausauket area of Greenwich Bay in Warwick can be harvested. The DEM says state and local actions to strengthen stormwater controls and increase sewering have led to...
WARWICK, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Watching out for their Johnston neighborhood

It was back on June 4, 2021, when Johnston Town Councilwoman Lauren A. Garzone — in conjunction with the Johnson Police Department — launched and held the town’s first-ever Neighborhood Watch Program. Garzone, a Johnston native who has lived in District 2 all her life and is...
JOHNSTON, RI
rimonthly.com

37 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this September

WHAT: Get into the Halloween spirit early this season by admiring the iconic symbol of autumn. As the late afternoon turns into twilight, behold the sight of thousands of creatively carved pumpkins at the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. Traverse the trail and celebrate seventy-five years of television with favorite characters, including everyone from Betty White to Walter White. 6–10:30 p.m., last admission 10 p.m. All tickets must be purchased in advance online; visit the website for admission prices. WHERE: Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. more info: 785-3510, rwpzoo.org.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Middletown and Fall River company awarded multi-million-dollar contract to support Naval Undersea Warfare Center

MIDDLETOWN, R.I./Fall River, MA — MIKEL, a defense company in Middletown and Fall River announced that the Naval Sea Systems Command has awarded them a five-year, multi-million-dollar contract to support the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, Rhode Island. This award extends...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Register Citizen

DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border

A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
VOLUNTOWN, CT
providenceonline.com

A Rhode Island Grown Farmstand Expands With Retail in Richmond

Neighbors may know Pasquale Farms for the rustic lean-to shed on Usquepaugh Road in West Kingston, where the small but bountiful honor-system stand overflows with produce, gardening supplies, and curated goods. Or East Bay folks may be familiar with the farm itself, which prospers in Portsmouth. Now, just in time for fall, the family-owned business is growing with a new store in Richmond: Pasquale Farms Garden Center.
RICHMOND, RI
WPRI 12 News

Local business to close at the end of the year

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rachyl’s Goat Milk Soap, based in North Situate, Rhode Island, announced that it will closing at the end of year.  According to a spokesperson for the company, prince increases, supply chain issues, and other delays, were key factors in the decision to close.  The business also says they will continue to […]
SCITUATE, RI
newportthisweek.com

City Planner Brings Fresh Eyes to Newport

Tuuli Martin arrived to a city faced with myriad planning, zoning and energy challenges. She started as Newport’s city planner in June, taking over from Peter Friedrichs, who left to continue his education. Martin brings a diverse background and a fresh set of eyes to the city. A native of Estonia, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in landscape architecture from the Estonian University of Life Sciences. She continued her education in the United States, obtaining a master’s degree in natural Resources from Virginia Tech.
NEWPORT, RI
newportthisweek.com

Got Around $25 Million? There’s a Mansion for You

The historic properties for sale feature sweeping ocean views, magnificently landscaped grounds, brick-walled gardens, oversized floor-to-ceiling windows, more bedrooms and baths than one can count and, of course, a carriage house or two. Newport has long been defined by its extraordinary mansions. But over the past year, something quite remarkable...
NEWPORT, RI
independentri.com

Wickford’s Green Ink boutique marks 50 years in business

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — This year an iconic Wickford store is celebrating 50 years in business, and though it has moved around several times throughout the village, owner Bethany Mazza couldn’t be more proud of the current spot. “I haven’t really thought about the anniversary,” she said. “We’ve...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI

