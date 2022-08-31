CAMDEN, S.C. (Sept. 3, 2022) – The 2022 Cross Country campaign started on the right note for the Gamecocks as they came out victorious in the Carolina Challenge on Saturday morning in Camden, S.C. The home squad claimed the podium with 22 points, led by a pair of freshmen runners in Ella Zeigler and Anna Boyd who finished second and third, respectively.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO