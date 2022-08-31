Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says he’s encouraging releasing snook, though the season opened Sept. 1. Some of the biggest fish, and the ones important to the spawn, are the females and they are on the beaches and Gulf passes now. Madeira Beach near John’s Pass have been a hot spot. Fish also are gathering around the Tampa Bay bridge bases and fenders on moving tides. Night fishing can be particularly productive now, and live sardines are a top bait choice. Pompano are on hard-bottom patches in the bay, as well as shell bars. Doc’s Goofy Jigs tipped with shrimp are proven fish-getters. Mangrove snapper are under the bay bridges, around docks and on the artificial reefs. They will take small, live sardines, which had been difficult to find on the grass flats early in the morning, but have finally shown up. Live shrimp also works.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO