wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg neighbors continue back-to-school tradition
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Tuesday marks the first day back to school for north country teachers and students. Neighbors on Oak Street in Ogdensburg have colored the sidewalk for the last 12 years to welcome the kids back to Madill Elementary School. They say their message is simple: “Be...
wwnytv.com
Watertown seniors start final year with honks, waves & sirens
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cyclone seniors at Watertown High are steering their final school year in the right direction. Dozens of students decorated their cars Tuesday morning to celebrate their last first day. After convening at Watertown City Hall, they paraded down Washington Street to get the school year...
wwnytv.com
‘Stub’s Ride for the Last Station’ is this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Dexter Fire Department needs a place for its antiques and memorabilia. And that means they need to raise money. Organizers Crystal Heise and Mike Heise talked about a fundraiser called Stub’s Ride for the Last Station. Watch the video for their interview on...
wwnytv.com
Kenneth A. Pfister, 87, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth A. Pfister, 87 passed away quietly in his sleep at the Colonial Park Nursing Home in Rome, NY on Friday, September 2, 2022. He lived most of his life in Watertown. Born January 26, 1935, in Watertown to Leonard A. and Hazel Beecher Pfister. He graduated from Watertown High School in January 1953.
wwnytv.com
Ruth Ann (Beldock) George, 83, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Ruth Ann (Beldock) George, age 83, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home at 4:00PM with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home from 2:00PM up until the time of the service. In the presence of loved ones Ruth Ann passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022.
wwnytv.com
Massena Labor Day Parade showcases North Country union workers
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - As the Massena Central Marching Band played up main street, adults and kids alike watched from the side walk as the annual Labor Day parade began. Canton resident Connie Hatch-Young came to watch the parade with her family. She’s been coming to the parade for more than 25 years.
wwnytv.com
Michael J. Morehouse, 51, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Michael J. Morehouse, 51, of Massena passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2022 at his home. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. He is survived by his children Michael (Samantha Mashaw) Morehouse of Madrid, Michelle Morehouse of Norwood and Gracie...
wwnytv.com
Flag retirement ceremony today
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American flag needs to be retired properly once it’s become soiled or tattered. Corey Decker is a Carthage High School senior working on his Eagle Scout badge. His project is a flag retirement ceremony. It’s scheduled for Labor Day (today, Monday, September 5)....
wwnytv.com
Mark W. Barker, Jr., 93, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mark W. Barker, Jr., 93, of 149 E. Division Street, passed away on Thursday morning, September 1, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mark was the first-born child to Mark W. Barker Sr. and Mary R. (Fisk) Barker on April 11, 1929. He...
wwnytv.com
Mildred Janise McLean, 92, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mildred Janise McLean, age 92, of Canton, will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 2:00PM with Rev. Walter Smith at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will follow in the Ogdensburg Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 12:00PM up until the time of the service. Mrs. McLean passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.
wwnytv.com
Lorraine R. Fenton, 91, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Lorraine R. Fenton, 91, a longtime resident of Stoughton Ave, unexpectedly passed away Sunday afternoon, September 4, 2022 at Massena Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Blues in the Bay wraps up Labor Day Monday
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - All weekend, people have been catching a little end of summer blues in Alexandria Bay. The 21st Annual Blues in the Bay Music Festival wrapped up Labor Day Monday. The Double Barrel Blues Band doubled up performances this weekend, capping off the festival on...
wwnytv.com
In Lewis County, many spent Labor Day on the Beaver River
TAYLORVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Labor Day tradition in Lewis County as kayakers gather to ride the waves on the Beaver River. Every Labor Day, Brookfield releases water from dams along the river. Kayakers like these in Taylorville take advantage of the faster rapids to have some fun on...
wwnytv.com
Ricky L. Goodspeed, 63, formerly of Norfolk
COOPERSTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Ricky L. Goodspeed, 63, a resident of Cooperstown Center for Nursing, Cooperstown, NY and formerly of Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Private calling hours will be held for the family. Mr. Goodspeed passed away early Sunday morning, September 4, 2022 in Cooperstown. Ricky is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karen, Norfolk; a son, Eric and Desirae Goodspeed, Massena; his six beloved grandchildren, twin granddaughters Ava and Cheyenne, Emilee, Mason, Rory and Milton; his mother, Edna Goodspeed, Norwood; two brothers, Blane and Meg Goodspeed, Massena and Craig and Dawn Goodspeed, Norfolk as well as several nieces and nephews. Ricky was pre-deceased by his father Charles, a daughter Sarah; a son Chad and a sister, Debbie Goodspeed.
wwnytv.com
Emora Marie Swamp, infant, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Baby Emora Marie Swamp, was called back to the Spirit World on September 2, 2022 before her family was able to welcome her into this world. Emora is survived by her parents, Trevor Swamp and Emily Oliva Seneca; her brother, Kaiden; her grandparents, Lori Patterson and Jerry and Deanna Swamp; her maternal grandmother, Marilyn Jimerson; paternal grandparents, Andrea and Joe Cook and Kevin “Leo” Chubb; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
wwnytv.com
Valerie D. Loveitt, 69, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Valerie D. Loveitt, Age 69, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY on Friday, September 2, 2022 with her loving husband by her side. At this time, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements remain under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
wwnytv.com
Shirley Elmer, 85, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Shirley Elmer, 85, Watertown, widow of Carlton Elmer, passed away Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 at her home with her family at her side. Calling hours are Wednesday September 7th, from 4 pm - 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. The funeral will be10 am Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Champion Hillside Cemetery.
wwnytv.com
Gouverneur to host “Largest fireworks display in the North Country” Monday night
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s being billed as the largest fireworks display in the North Country. The Gouverneur Fire Department is hosting their Labor Day fireworks show at the fairgrounds in the village. A Facebook post from the department says they will be making up for the last...
northcountrynow.com
Christian Fellowship Center protest in Canton
Protesters gathered in Canton and Potsdam on Sept. 3 to raise awareness of alleged sexual abuse in the Christian Fellowship Center. Organized by Abbi Nye, a former member, over a dozen protestors attended, receiving support from many passersby. For more, view earlier story. North Country Now photo by Jeff Chudzinski.
wwnytv.com
Norman R. Oatman, 80, of Adams Center and Watertown
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Norman R. Oatman, 80, Adams Center and Watertown, passed away Thursday September 1st, 2022 at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Gotham St., Watertown. The funeral will be 1 pm Monday, September 5th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will...
