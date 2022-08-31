Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
catamountsports.com
Davis Throws for 400 Yards, 6 TDs in Season-Opening Road Win
Charleston, S.C. – Carlos Davis threw for a career-high 433 yards and a school-record six touchdown passes going to six different receivers as Western Carolina won its 2022 season opener on Saturday afternoon, 52-38, over Charleston Southern at Buccaneer Field. Dating back to last season, the Catamounts have won...
catamountsports.com
Catamount Volleyball Extends Winning Streak to Five with Friday Sweep
COOKEVILLE, TENN. – The Western Carolina volleyball team extended its winning streak to five matches with a pair of wins Friday at the Golden Eagle Invitational. WCU (5-1) swept Evansville in the first-ever meeting between the schools Friday afternoon before downing tournament host Tennessee Tech 3-1 on Friday night at the Eblen Center.
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Open 2022 Saturday at Charleston Southern
Cullowhee, N.C. – Western Carolina travels down I-26 to the South Carolina Lowcountry this weekend for its much-anticipated 2022 season opener as the Catamounts visit the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. Kickoff of WCU's first of back-to-back road games to open the schedule is set for Noon. Saturday's game will be...
catamountsports.com
Mattison Records Personal Best at Season-Opening Covered Bridge Open
BOONE, N.C. – Graduate student Kate Mattison ran a 5K personal best 17:51.25 to secure an eighth-place finish as the Catamounts cross country teams opened the 2022 season at the Covered Bridge Open on Friday afternoon on the campus of Appalachian State. The Western Carolina women's team finished in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
catamountsports.com
Catamount Club Announces Additions of Mark Warren, Taylor Holman
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Western Carolina Associate Athletic Director for Development Julie Miller today announced the additions of Director of Development Mark Warren and Assistant Director of Development Taylor Holman to the Catamount Club. Warren arrives in Cullowhee after serving as the Athletic Director for External Affairs at Shepherd University...
Comments / 0