⚽️ Second Half Comeback Pushes Missouri Past Kansas
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks dropped Sunday’s match 2-1 to the Missouri Tigers at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium. Missouri’s Keegan Good scored both goals, including the game-winner in the 86th minute. “Missouri is a competitive, physical and aggressive team,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “I...
⚽️ Kansas Faces Missouri on SEC Network Sunday
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are hitting the road this weekend to play the Missouri Tigers on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium. Kansas is riding a four-game winning streak entering the match. Kansas (4-1) has won its last...
🏐 Kansas Ends Black Knight Invitational with 3-0 Win Over UConn
WEST POINT, N.Y. – The No. 20 Kansas volleyball team concluded the Black Knights Invitational on September 3 at the Gillis Field House without losing a single set. The Jayhawks conquered the UConn Huskies 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-14) to close out the weekend. “From start to finish, that was...
🏈 Jayhawks Roll in 2022 Season Opener, 56-10
LAWRENCE, Kan. – An efficient night, highlighted by junior quarterback Jalon Daniels and sophomore running back Devin Neal, headlined Kansas’ 56-10 win against Tennessee Tech to open the 2022 season at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Friday evening. A crowd of 34,902 saw Kansas score touchdowns on...
🏐 Kansas Dominates Temple in 3-0 Sweep
WEST POINT, N.Y. – The No. 20 Kansas volleyball team defeated the Temple Owls 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-17) at the Black Knights Invitational hosted by Army on September 2. Kansas versus Temple was the Jayhawks first of two matches for the day. Set One. The Jayhawks started out the...
🏐 Elnady Leads Jayhawks to Victory Over Army
WEST POINT, N.Y. – The No. 20 Kansas volleyball team extended their five-match winning streak after going 2-0 on the first day of the Black Knights on September 2 at the Gillis Field House. The Jayhawks defeated host Army 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-20). “The Jayhawks had a good day,”...
