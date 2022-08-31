Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
State trooper gets rammed by speeding driver north of Lansing before being arrested with gun, cocaine
FOX 2 - A traffic stop took a threatening turn for a Michigan State Police trooper north of Lansing on Friday. The trooper tried to pull over a driver going 97 miles an hour on I-69 -- but they refused to stop. Then, in Shiawassee County -- an MSP trooper tried to use stop sticks, but the driver crashed into the patrol car.
Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
WNEM
Saginaw woman hosts fundraiser for family of murder victim
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A car wash and can drive was held Sunday to raise money for the funeral of a 10-year-old Saginaw girl allegedly killed by her 14-year-old stepbrother. Na’mylah Turner-Moore was found murdered on August 30. “Saginaw County always rises up to help other people,” said Kim...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Isabella County Sheriff's Department investigating fatal crash
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-car accident at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads. At this time, it appears that the vehicle driven by the 80-year old woman was traveling eastbound on Broadway Road when it approached a traffic light. This vehicle appears to have failed to yield the right of way to the other vehicle, a GMC Terrain driven by a 19-year old woman from Beaverton, which was traveling southbound on Summerton Road.
abc12.com
Flushing man hit and killed on I-75, Gladwin man arrested after separate crash
A Flushing man died while apparently running across I-75 and a Gladwin man was accused of drunken driving after crashing into a plow truck blocking traffic hours later. Flushing man hit and killed on I-75 near Saginaw, Gladwin man injured in second crash. A Gladwin man was arrested for suspicion...
WNEM
Sheriff: Missing Gratiot Co. man found safe
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff says that a man missing since Friday has been found safe. 72-year-old Carl Bradburn went missing from the Ithaca AFC home. He was wearing a t-shirt and bleu sweatpants. The Gratiot County Sheriff said in a Facebook post they were grateful for...
WNEM
Sheriff: Midland man dies after hitting deer
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a Midland man. Sunday morning around 6:48 a.m., investigators said that two people on their way to work came across the wreckage of 2006 Buick Lucerne in the east side ditch of M-53, south of Hunter Road in Dwight Township.
WNEM
State Police investigate deadly Vienna Twp. crash
VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 42-year-old man after investigators said the car ran off the road. Troopers responded to the scene on South Beyer Road near Willard Road around 6:10 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said the driver and sole occupant of a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound when the vehicle ran off the road into a bean field.
'Lovable' Mich. Girl, 10, Is Found Slain in Abandoned Lot, and Suspect Is 14-Year-Old Stepbrother
Jameion Peterson faces one charge of open murder in connection with the death of Na'Mylah Turner-Moore Police have arrested a teen boy accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister after her body was found in an abandoned lot in a Michigan neighborhood. Court records indicate 14-year-old Jameion Peterson faces one charge of open murder in connection with the death of Na'Mylah Turner-Moore. Peterson is being charged as an adult, NBC 25 News reports. A motive for the killing and Na'Mylah's cause of death have not been made public. According...
‘It’s painful’: Family seeks answers decades after murder
The family of Sonyia Marie Campos, a 27-year-old mother who was killed in 1996, hopes a recent arrest in another woman's murder will bring them answers, too.
WNEM
Police identifying suspect, woman found dead in officer-involved shooting
BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are identifying the suspect of an officer-involved shooting who died at a hospital, and a woman who was found dead before the shooting. Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments in Bangor Township on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3:25 a.m. Police found the 27-year-old victim, identified as Bethany Taylor, dead in her apartment, according to Michigan State Police.
WNEM
Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
Midland man, 26, killed in crash
Update: The man was identified as Miles P. Hooper, police said. A 26-year-old Midland man died in a crash overnight. Two drivers going to work found the wreckage of a crash around 6:48 a.m., Sept. 4, on M-53, south of Hunter Road in Dwight Township. The man was vacationing in the Port Austin area with his family, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said.
WNEM
Stranded dog close to capture after 2+ weeks
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Nearly three weeks after being stranded on an island, Zaria appears to be on the verge of being rescued. The two-year-old Great Dane ran off from her new owners and ended up in the middle of Clare County’s Cranberry Lake. Animal control initially hoped...
wsgw.com
Driver Strikes Deer; Dies In Crash
Sunday morning (September 4th) just before seven, two motorists on their way to work came across a wrecked car in the ditch along M 53 just south of Hunter Road in Huron County’s Dwight Township. After stopping to check things out, they found that the lone occupant driver had been ejected and was lying deceased near the car.
Pinconning-area gas station robbed at gunpoint of cash, lottery tickets
PINCONNING TWP, MI — Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery of a Pinconning Township gas station. Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the reported hold-up at the Express Stop at 520 E. Pinconning Road, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The male clerk told deputies a man entered the store, pointed a gun at him, and said, “This is a robbery.”
abc12.com
Step-brother of 10-year-old in Saginaw charged with her murder
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The step-brother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in Saginaw on Tuesday has been charged with her murder. Police say 14-year-old Jameion Peterson was arraigned on one count of open murder in connection with the death of his step-sister, Na’Mylah Turner-Moore. Peterson remained in custody...
newyorkbeacon.com
Ten-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Abandoned Lot, 14-Year-Old Step-Brother Is Suspect
A 10-year-old missing girl from Saginaw, Michigan was found dead in an abandoned lot on Aug. 30. According to NBC25 News, Peterson was arraigned in Saginaw District Court for allegedly murdering Turner-Moore and is being charged as an adult. The little girl’s uncle, Walter Curley Jr., said that he was shocked her step-brother had been arrested for the crime.
Detroit News
2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say
Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
wsgw.com
Stepbrother Charged in Saginaw Girl’s Death
A juvenile suspect arrested in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl in Saginaw Tuesday was her stepbrother. Jameion Peterson, 14, was arraigned on a charge of open murder Wednesday, and is being charged as an adult. Police found the body of Na’Mylah Turner-Moore in a vacant lot near...
