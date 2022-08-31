ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Tiffany Cattle: Water conservation at a Kansas cattle feedlot

At the confluence of the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico is a 3-million-acre landmass of sand, clay and soil carried from the interior U.S. between the Appalachians and Rockies. As long as the Mississippi and its tributaries have existed, they’ve carved and shaped the landscape through both erosion and deposition. Bits of silt etched from alpine peaks in Colorado were layered over the floodplains of the Kansas River creating a fertile valley, while other debris was suspended in rushing water all the way to the delta in the Gulf.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas AG warns residents of utility scams

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has put out a warning about scammers who might be looking to defraud residents, demand payments or threaten to shut off power this fall. According to the AG’s Office, utility companies in Kansas have been reporting an increase in customer calls alerting them of imposters. Scammers will […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kelly, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Business
Kansas Reflector

Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office?

Derek Schmidt has taken a dangerous step in his campaign for governor. The attorney general, lagging in the contest against incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly, has decided to target transgender children. Thursday morning, he appeared at a news conference calling for a meanspirited, discriminatory ban on trans kids participating in girls’ sports. He has decided, apparently, […] The post Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Abortion back on the ballot in November

Abortion is on the November ballot in Kansas, at least indirectly. Our judicial and gubernatorial elections are critical for determining whether Kansas moves toward banning abortion long term. But most Kansas voters are pro-choice and just rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment. Didn’t that settle the issue?. No. Let’s say...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Families enjoy the Kansas Museum of History before it closes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people. Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Relief#Covid#Politics State#Linus Business#Politics Governor#Uei
KSN News

CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘Living Lightly on the Earth’ — and in Kansas — as we adapt to a warming planet

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post ‘Living Lightly on the Earth’ — and in Kansas — as we adapt to a warming planet  appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Blue-Green algae alerts issued for several Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several public health advisories have been issued for Kansas lakes infested with blue-green algae. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) announced warnings Friday saying the harmful algae, if ingested, inhaled, or exposed to, could cause vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, headache, and a rash. The algae can look like foam or scum that floats on the surface of the lake; it can even appear a shade of bright green, blue, brown, or red.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSNT News

Kansas recreational marijuana debate continues

TOPEKA (KSNT) Several states in the U.S. are making moves toward making recreational marijuana legal in the state. States including Missouri and Oklahoma could decide at the polls in November. In both states, voters placed signed petitions to get the issue on the ballot. Some Kansans say that opportunity should be granted to voters in […]
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Weather for 09/03/22

The rain is over with but we should see some dense fog developing late tonight. We will see dry weather for the weekend though. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. We had an upper level low swing across Southeast Kansas Friday That brought showers and even a few storms to the area early. Futurecast shows just a few clouds for Saturday. We will see a north wind is another boundary starts to push closer. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with sunshine in the afternoon.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy