Kansas tax relief program will be available soon, but too late for some businesses
(The Center Square) - Kansas small businesses will soon be able to apply for a new tax relief program that's launching in the state, but some business groups say the relief is too little, too late. House Bill 2136, also known as the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief Act,...
Gov. Laura Kelly announces application process for property tax relief program
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that her administration is launching the application process for the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief Program in October.
Tiffany Cattle: Water conservation at a Kansas cattle feedlot
At the confluence of the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico is a 3-million-acre landmass of sand, clay and soil carried from the interior U.S. between the Appalachians and Rockies. As long as the Mississippi and its tributaries have existed, they’ve carved and shaped the landscape through both erosion and deposition. Bits of silt etched from alpine peaks in Colorado were layered over the floodplains of the Kansas River creating a fertile valley, while other debris was suspended in rushing water all the way to the delta in the Gulf.
Kansas AG warns residents of utility scams
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has put out a warning about scammers who might be looking to defraud residents, demand payments or threaten to shut off power this fall. According to the AG’s Office, utility companies in Kansas have been reporting an increase in customer calls alerting them of imposters. Scammers will […]
Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office?
Derek Schmidt has taken a dangerous step in his campaign for governor. The attorney general, lagging in the contest against incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly, has decided to target transgender children. Thursday morning, he appeared at a news conference calling for a meanspirited, discriminatory ban on trans kids participating in girls’ sports. He has decided, apparently, […] The post Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Nebraska attorney general to explore whether state was a victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract
The Salina, Kansas-based Saint Francis Ministries, which provides foster care services, sued its former leadership in January for alleged legal malpractice and breach of fiduciary duties. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
INSIGHT KANSAS: Abortion back on the ballot in November
Abortion is on the November ballot in Kansas, at least indirectly. Our judicial and gubernatorial elections are critical for determining whether Kansas moves toward banning abortion long term. But most Kansas voters are pro-choice and just rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment. Didn’t that settle the issue?. No. Let’s say...
Kansas research shows reintroducing bison on tallgrass prairie doubles plant diversity
TOPEKA, Kansas — Decades of research led by scientists at Kansas State University offers evidence that reintroducing bison to roam the tallgrass prairie gradually doubled plant diversity and improved resilience to extreme drought. Gains documented in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science were among the largest...
Public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue,...
Report: Kansans have 7th-worst lung health in US
The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America over a five-year period.
News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
Families enjoy the Kansas Museum of History before it closes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people. Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight […]
CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
‘Living Lightly on the Earth’ — and in Kansas — as we adapt to a warming planet
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post ‘Living Lightly on the Earth’ — and in Kansas — as we adapt to a warming planet appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Blue-Green algae alerts issued for several Kansas lakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several public health advisories have been issued for Kansas lakes infested with blue-green algae. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) announced warnings Friday saying the harmful algae, if ingested, inhaled, or exposed to, could cause vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, headache, and a rash. The algae can look like foam or scum that floats on the surface of the lake; it can even appear a shade of bright green, blue, brown, or red.
2022 Walnut Days kicks off in Kansas
Walnut Days kicked off today along with other Labor Day Weekend celebrations.
Kansas recreational marijuana debate continues
TOPEKA (KSNT) Several states in the U.S. are making moves toward making recreational marijuana legal in the state. States including Missouri and Oklahoma could decide at the polls in November. In both states, voters placed signed petitions to get the issue on the ballot. Some Kansans say that opportunity should be granted to voters in […]
Kansas Regional Weather for 09/03/22
The rain is over with but we should see some dense fog developing late tonight. We will see dry weather for the weekend though. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. We had an upper level low swing across Southeast Kansas Friday That brought showers and even a few storms to the area early. Futurecast shows just a few clouds for Saturday. We will see a north wind is another boundary starts to push closer. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with sunshine in the afternoon.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: More scattered storm chances, standard September feel
Happy September! If you feel like the month of August was incredibly dry, you would be correct. We have worsening drought conditions across the entire state. The Wichita Metro is now included in the “extreme” drought category with this week’s update. Many of our communities were multiple...
‘Kansas Ghost Towns’ premieres Tuesday on KPTS
Chris Frank joined "Kansas Today" to talk about "Kansas Ghost Towns" airing on KPTS.
