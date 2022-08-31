Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion
Nordstrom Rack's Labor Day Sale has arrived in time to prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has Labor Day deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.
ETOnline.com
The 50 Best Labor Day Sales of 2022 to Shop This Weekend: Save on Furniture, Fashion, Tech and More
Aside from the extra day off work, the best part of Labor Day weekend is by far all the sales from nearly every major retailer. Shoppers can score deals on everything from fall fashion essentials and cozy new bedding to home appliances and tech from all of your favorite brands.
ETOnline.com
Coach Outlet Labor Day Sale: Shop Double Discounts on Fall Fashion Essentials Starting at $13
Here at ET, we can't resist a designer deal and Coach Outlet loves to spoil its customers — just look at their major deals on Coach handbags for further proof. Coach Outlet's Labor Day Sale is happening now, marking down everything by an additional 15% off. With best-selling bags, shoes, and even outerwear already up to 70% off, the additional savings arrived just in time to pick up some new fall wardrobe essentials. Just use the code SUNNY15 at checkout to unlock extra deals on top-rated Coach styles.
TODAY.com
Nordstrom just marked down over 10,000 must-haves from Hoka, Levi's and more
Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. With fall just around the corner, we're on the lookout for ways to save on fashion staples for the new season. While early Labor Day fashion sales have been on our radar, Nordstrom's newly dropped Summer Sale caught us by (a very pleasant) surprise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 60% on Fall Favorites from Free People, UGG, Zella and More
The Labor Day weekend shopping spree has officially begun and one sale you don't want to miss is the Nordstrom Summer Sale. If you missed out on the Anniversary Sale, this Labor Day savings event is your opportunity to save on best-selling brands, including Free People, Madewell, UGG, Tory Burch, Steve Madden and more. Now through September 12, Nordstrom's big Labor Day sale has deals up to 60% off.
A Soft and 'Cozy' Blanket That Amazon Shoppers Love Is on Sale for as Little as $9 Right Now
“I bought two and I’m getting ready to buy a third” Although it's still technically summer, September marks the turning of the seasons — which means the changing of the leaves, knee-high boots, and pumpkin everything is just around the corner. And while that may certainly still be a few weeks away, Amazon is already marking down prices on tons of fall must-have essentials. Those discounts include the Newcosplay Super Soft Blanket, which is as little as $9 right now. The flannel blanket is made from 100 percent...
ETOnline.com
Amazon Labor Day Sale: The Best Beauty Deals on NuFace, Elemis, Sunday Riley and More
Amazon's Labor Day Sale has a ton of beauty deals! Right now, you can grab huge discounts on your favorite beauty products including beauty tools, makeup, skincare and more. If you’re a beauty lover looking for a summer moisturizer for glowy skin, a volumizing mascara for your eyelashes, a pigmented eyeshadow palette, or a foundation with spf for the summer, you’re sure to find dozens of markdowns to upgrade your beauty and skincare needs. If you’re a skincare enthusiast, there’s tons of deals on face oils, anti-aging serums, moisturizers, retinol creams, gentle exfoliators, and more.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi fans in love with £89 Specialbuy that is 'half the cost of using an oven'
Aldi rarely misses with its Specialbuys, and this time round is no excepetion. The budget supermarket has impressed fans with its latest kitchen device, which is handy during the cost of living crisis. Its Ambiano Multi Cooker grabbed the attention of shoppers, with some claiming it is much cheaper than...
ETOnline.com
Wayfair Labor Day Sale 2022: Save Up to 70% on Furniture, Appliances, Décor and More
Wayfair's Labor Day sale is officially here, and it's the perfect time to stock up on some of the home store's best-selling furniture, appliances, décor, and more. With so many stylish items for every kind of room, the Wayfair Labor Day Sale 2022 is definitely worth shopping for to refresh your living space for the new season. Whether you're shopping for bedding, mattresses, or furniture, thousands of end-of-summer steals are on sale for up to 70% off.
Stoney Clover Lane Is Holding Their Biggest Sale of the Year Now: Get Bags, Patches & More Starting at $7
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Target’s Labor Day Sale Has Up to 40% Off Home Decor, Furniture & More
After catching multiple sales this summer, you most likely thought there weren’t any more coming your way as the season was winding down. But, think again. Now it’s time to take advantage of Labor Day sales — and Target’s deals are in full swing. Now until September 5, the retailer is offering up to 40 percent off home decor, clothing, and furniture from brands like Cat & Jack, Dyson, Studio Mcgee, and more. Ahead, see what we’re adding to our carts. Clothing Deals Universal Thread Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirtdress This long sleeve dress will be a staple in your closet this fall. It’s...
ETOnline.com
Patagonia Labor Day Deals: Save Up to 50% on Fleece Jackets, Baggies and More Fall Gear
Patagonia sales are rare, but when Labor Day weekend starts, nearly every brand launches its end-of-summer deals. As we gear up for fall activities, the Patagonia Summer Sale has some seriously good wardrobe staples from rainwear to high-quality outerwear discounted to make way for new styles. Now extended through Monday,...
ETOnline.com
Shop Today's Best Deals From Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale
The holidays might be months away, but Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in August. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event started Sunday, August 28 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance, and skin products or even start collecting early holiday presents, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale, now through September 17.
ETOnline.com
'Making The Cut' Season 3: Shop the Winning Looks from Episodes 5 and 6
One of the best things about fall is the return of our favorite TV shows, and Making the Cut is finally back for season three! Hosted by style savants Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the reality competition show Making the Cut offers 10 emerging fashion designers the chance to transform their small businesses into globally recognized brands.
CNET
Sephora Labor Day Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Select Beauty Products Now
You didn't think Sephora would skip Labor Day sales, did you? One of my favorite beauty retailers, Sephora, is kicking off its Labor Day sale with up to 50% off beauty must-haves from skin care to makeup through Sept. 5. And when you use the code FREESHIP, everything you buy will be shipped for free.
ETOnline.com
Save 25% on the Always Pan, Perfect Pot and More Kitchenware This Weekend at Our Place's Labor Day Sale
While Labor Day means the summer is over for some, shoppers know the holiday welcomes excellent deals on nearly everything imaginable. As we head into Labor Day weekend, Our Place has a huge sitewide sale through Tuesday, September 6. The Our Place Labor Day Sale takes 25% off all of the brand's cookware and dinnerware, including the popular Always Pan and Perfect Pot. Even the brand's newest releases like the Cast Iron Always Pan and the mini versions of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot are marked down.
ETOnline.com
The Best Labor Day Appliance Deals to Shop from Best Buy: Save on Dyson, KitchenAid, LG and More
If you've been planning to buy a refrigerator, washer, dryer, or other appliance for your home, you're in luck. Best Buy's Labor Day Sale is offering huge appliance deals this weekend. The Best Buy Labor Day 2022 Sale has major markdowns, with even larger savings when you bundle appliances for your kitchen or laundry room from top brands like GE, Samsung, and LG.
Dairy Queen's New Item Is Not What You'd Expect On Its Fall Menu
Dairy Queen introduces 6 new Blizzards for fall in California with a surprising extra offer on social media. 6 New Blizzards Arrive for FallInstagram: @dairyquenn. (Los Angeles, CA) - Scented pillows that smell like Dairy Queen ice cream? This might be the best news we've heard in a long time.
Before and After: This $1,600 Closet Redo Makes IKEA BILLYs Look Like Luxe Built-Ins
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
