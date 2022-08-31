Read full article on original website
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Dragon Con ends in Atlanta with more visitors than organizers initially expected
ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's biggest conventions came to an end Monday. Dragon Con, Atlanta's internationally-known pop culture, fantasy, sci-fi and gaming convention, attracted 65,000 attendees during its five-day run. Convention organizers initially estimated that only 60,000 people would attend. The event, which started Thursday, sold out all five...
howafrica.com
Atlanta Will Be Home To The First Yeezy Store – Kayne West Reveals
Kanye West is looking to open Yeezy stores worldwide. On Instagram, the billionaire rapper shared he is on the lookout for anyone with retail experience, who can bring his vision to life. Based on the post, West plans to expand first in Atlanta, GA, before scaling globally. “We are going...
24hip-hop.com
Real Rap Is Back New and Upcoming Atlanta Artist LowkeyDro is Ready to Take the Music Industry by Storm
Toddrick Drayden, Better known as Lowkeydro. Grew up in Atlanta, Ga where he went on to gain a love for music and sports. Inspirations like 2pac, B.I.G, and Eminem just to name a few went on to influence his style of rapping. He consider himself to have a different flow...
Antelope Valley Press
Review: In ‘Honk for Jesus,’ a megachurch mockumentary
Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown give fully committed performances in “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” so why does the film lack faith in itself?. “Honk for Jesus,” Adamma Ebo’s directorial debut based on her own short film, is centered on a pair ripe for parody: Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown) and his loyal wife, Trinitie (Hall), leaders of an Atlanta-area Southern Baptist megachurch called Wander to Greater Paths.
Thousands flock to downtown Atlanta for Dragon Con
ATLANTA — Dragon Con is back in downtown Atlanta and bringing with it some 60,000 pop culture fans. Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was in the middle of the cast of thousands who came back in full force for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Ruby Fallin, or...
WJCL
Georgia Southern grad paralyzed after chiropractor visit moves to Shepard Center for rehab
ATLANTA — Recent Georgia Southern University graduate Caitlin Jensen, who had four arteries dissected after a visit to a chiropractor, has now moved to the Shepard Center in Atlanta to begin rehab. “I try not to look too far ahead, because that can be very overwhelming. Every morning, we...
The Tex McIver case: Malice murder | Episode 3
ATLANTA — Listen to Intent: The Tex McIver Case on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. In fall of 2016, Dani Jo Carter, a close friend of Tex and Diane McIver spoke publicly for the first time since the tragedy that would change the lives of the couple forever.
Guide to Atlanta's Dragon Con 2022 | What to know
ATLANTA — Lovers of science fiction and fantasy are gathering for the 35th Dragon Con in Atlanta on Labor Day weekend starting Thursday. Here's a guide for those traveling to the event and those trying to avoid the chaos. What is Dragon Con?. The multi-genre and pop culture convention...
LGBTQ+ community says Atlanta embraces them - but the city still has work to do
ATLANTA — The Labor Day weekend is a busy one in Atlanta with college football kicking off, the Dragon Con convention, and Atlanta Black Pride events. Thousands of people in the LGBTQ+ community are coming together, looking at inclusion in metro Atlanta and the progress ahead. They said even though the area is very progressive, they still face discrimination in their personal lives and in the workplace, as well as experiencing obstacles in health care.
New 'Stranger Things' exhibit making its way to Atlanta | Here's when
ATLANTA — As fans anxiously await season five of Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things," the Upside Down is coming to Atlanta's Pullman Yards this fall. "Stranger Things: The Experience" will make its Atlanta debut on Saturday, Oct. 22. A waitlist for fans to reserve their spots is now open. Fans will be able to officially purchase tickets starting Thursday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.
East Point to host ceremony honoring life of lynching victim Warren Powell
EAST POINT, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video above is from Warren Powell's soil collection ceremony. East Point is honoring a life taken while recognizing its history this Labor Day weekend. The City of East Point Public Art Division is partnering with the Fulton County Remembrance Coalition to commemorate...
Atlanta Cop Accused of Terrorizing Black Family With Gun, Racial Slurs
A now-former Atlanta cop has been slammed with multiple felony charges for pointing a gun and yelling racial slurs—while in uniform—at a Black couple and their children who were stopped at a traffic light.Atlanta police initially told local outlet WSB-TV Atlanta that Officer Robert Malone, who is white, had been placed on paid administrative leave after the disturbing May incident, then confirmed that Malone submitted his resignation in July.On May 5, Courtney Harris said she, her boyfriend Quinton Rogers, and their three kids were waiting for the light to change at an intersection after leaving the BeltLine, a miles-long trail...
Looking for an event on Labor Day weekend? Here is what's happening in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta is gearing up for a busy Labor Day weekend as it welcomes a plethora of popular events to the city for what is expected to be a very crowded weekend downtown. The upcoming holiday weekend offers Atlantans and visitors alike an opportunity to experience a taste...
Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued
Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
Street racers hold up traffic at intersection in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 50 cars held up traffic overnight in Clayton County. An 11Alive producer came across the drivers blocking Upper Riverdale Road and Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro. People could be seen standing in the street as they watched cars doing donuts. Once the group heard sirens,...
Atlanta hospital closing leaves employees ‘devastated’, concerned for patients, nurse says
ATLANTA — An insider told us these are dark days at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. A nurse at AMC spoke only to Channel 2 about the impact this will have on patients, the community and hospital staff. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. She asked...
How this Georgia Tech professor is fashioning the next generation of NASA space suits
ATLANTA — NASA is preparing to enter a new space age from Florida's space coast and a scientist in Georgia helping newly tapped Artemis astronauts step onto the moon with next-generation suits. Thom Orlando is a professor of chemistry and physics at Georgia Tech and is a co-founder of...
Atlanta groups gathering water to send to Mississippi amid crisis
ATLANTA — As the state of Mississippi continues to grapple with a water crisis, multiple local organizations are taking steps to help assist those in the state. Love Like Water Inc. - based out of Kennesaw - is hoping to raise $10,000 to help the residents of Jackson, where roughly 150,000 residents are without safe water.
Woman killed when SUV crashes, gets pinned under tractor-trailer in Atlanta, officials say
ATLANTA — A woman was killed when the SUV she was in crashed into a tractor-trailer and became pinned underneath it early Sunday morning. Law enforcement and fire crews were called to the 2300 block of Marietta Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. "The occupied Ford SUV was wedged underneath the...
