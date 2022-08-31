ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

howafrica.com

Atlanta Will Be Home To The First Yeezy Store – Kayne West Reveals

Kanye West is looking to open Yeezy stores worldwide. On Instagram, the billionaire rapper shared he is on the lookout for anyone with retail experience, who can bring his vision to life. Based on the post, West plans to expand first in Atlanta, GA, before scaling globally. “We are going...
ATLANTA, GA
Antelope Valley Press

Review: In ‘Honk for Jesus,’ a megachurch mockumentary

Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown give fully committed performances in “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” so why does the film lack faith in itself?. “Honk for Jesus,” Adamma Ebo’s directorial debut based on her own short film, is centered on a pair ripe for parody: Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown) and his loyal wife, Trinitie (Hall), leaders of an Atlanta-area Southern Baptist megachurch called Wander to Greater Paths.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

The Tex McIver case: Malice murder | Episode 3

ATLANTA — Listen to Intent: The Tex McIver Case on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. In fall of 2016, Dani Jo Carter, a close friend of Tex and Diane McIver spoke publicly for the first time since the tragedy that would change the lives of the couple forever.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Guide to Atlanta's Dragon Con 2022 | What to know

ATLANTA — Lovers of science fiction and fantasy are gathering for the 35th Dragon Con in Atlanta on Labor Day weekend starting Thursday. Here's a guide for those traveling to the event and those trying to avoid the chaos. What is Dragon Con?. The multi-genre and pop culture convention...
ATLANTA, GA
Regina Hall
Jesus
Sterling K Brown
11Alive

LGBTQ+ community says Atlanta embraces them - but the city still has work to do

ATLANTA — The Labor Day weekend is a busy one in Atlanta with college football kicking off, the Dragon Con convention, and Atlanta Black Pride events. Thousands of people in the LGBTQ+ community are coming together, looking at inclusion in metro Atlanta and the progress ahead. They said even though the area is very progressive, they still face discrimination in their personal lives and in the workplace, as well as experiencing obstacles in health care.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

New 'Stranger Things' exhibit making its way to Atlanta | Here's when

ATLANTA — As fans anxiously await season five of Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things," the Upside Down is coming to Atlanta's Pullman Yards this fall. "Stranger Things: The Experience" will make its Atlanta debut on Saturday, Oct. 22. A waitlist for fans to reserve their spots is now open. Fans will be able to officially purchase tickets starting Thursday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

Atlanta Cop Accused of Terrorizing Black Family With Gun, Racial Slurs

A now-former Atlanta cop has been slammed with multiple felony charges for pointing a gun and yelling racial slurs—while in uniform—at a Black couple and their children who were stopped at a traffic light.Atlanta police initially told local outlet WSB-TV Atlanta that Officer Robert Malone, who is white, had been placed on paid administrative leave after the disturbing May incident, then confirmed that Malone submitted his resignation in July.On May 5, Courtney Harris said she, her boyfriend Quinton Rogers, and their three kids were waiting for the light to change at an intersection after leaving the BeltLine, a miles-long trail...
ATLANTA, GA
Shine My Crown

Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued

Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Atlanta groups gathering water to send to Mississippi amid crisis

ATLANTA — As the state of Mississippi continues to grapple with a water crisis, multiple local organizations are taking steps to help assist those in the state. Love Like Water Inc. - based out of Kennesaw - is hoping to raise $10,000 to help the residents of Jackson, where roughly 150,000 residents are without safe water.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta local news

