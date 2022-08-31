The cost of Alabama’s state-owned liquor business: Top Alcoholic Beverage Control Board executives rake in six-figure salaries

Read full article on original website
Who is backing the blue? In Alabama and beyond, a political question looms over midterms
President Joe Biden’s attempt to flip the political script on support for law enforcement has some guessing which political party is truly backing the blue. Most political observers believe Alabama Republicans will be immune from any fallout over national GOP calls to “defund the FBI” that could rattle battleground congressional midterm contests in November.
Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama
(STACKER) – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?
How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
Critics: New congressional maps dilute Black power in Alabama and two other states
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Press Robinson registered to vote in South Carolina in 1963, he was handed a copy of the U.S. Constitution and told to read it aloud and interpret it. Robinson, then a college sophomore, wasn’t surprised. He heard stories from others in the South’s Black...
Alabama: Convicted sheriff cites judge’s status in challenging case
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The judge who sentenced a longtime Alabama sheriff to prison following his conviction on theft and ethics charges wasn’t licensed to practice law at the time, the defense argued in asking a court to overturn the verdict and punishment. Attorneys for Mike Blakely, who was automatically removed as Limestone County sheriff […]
College Colors Day at the Alabama State Capital
Montgomery, AL – Cocky and the SGA leaders met with Gov. Kay Ivey in Montgomery on Thursday, when she honored the contributions of Alabama’s public universities and declared Friday, Sept. 2, as College Colors Day. The Governor shared “Look who’s here! The annual College Colors Day proclamation ceremony is a favorite tradition at the Capitol. A special thanks goes to the Alabama Higher Education Partnership, the SGA students and mascots for all that they’ve done and are doing for our 14 public universities. Now let’s kick off football season!”
10 Alabama Cities Your Least Likely To Move To
This list of Alabama's 10 cities you are least likely to move to is based science, FBI crime data, and my opinion. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of...
Labor Day swim guide: Beware high bacteria levels in these Alabama waterways
The Labor Day weekend will be a busy time on the Coosa and Cahaba Rivers in Alabama, but there may still be harmful levels of bacteria or other water quality issues to be aware of before jumping in. For the latest water sample results from multiple spots along those rivers,...
Martin Environmental acquires Alabama Liberty Disposal assets
Martin Environmental Services Inc. says it has acquired “all Alabama assets” of Liberty Disposal Inc. (LDI) of Oklahoma. “LDI’s Alabama market share of residential and roll-off collection operations will drive growth and expansion for Martin Environmental in its home state of Alabama,” the firm says.
Wiregrass counties still facing high covid rates
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Covid-19 still numbers still on the rise, it’s important to know what’s going on around you. WDHN has the latest virus stats for the Wiregrass. According to the CDC, over the past seven days, Alabama has had over 14,000 new cases around the...
State: ‘No Jurisdiction’ in Blakely’s filing to set aside his conviction
The State has responded to former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's filing that his trial judge was not properly licensed or authorized to practice law during his trial.
Defense responds to state's objection in Mike Blakely case: A void judgment can't be appealed
State prosecutors filed an objection this week to motions calling for the recusal of Judge Pamela Baschab and an overturning of the conviction and sentence in the case of ex-Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. They said defense attorneys filed their motions in the wrong court. Defense attorneys, however, say prosecutors...
In Alabama’s battle of beach bridges, ALDOT sticking with Gulf Shores project
The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to advertise soon for bids on the construction of a new two-lane bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Gulf Shores. The move comes as negotiators with the Baldwin Beach Express Company (BCBC), the private operators of a 22-year-old toll bridge in Orange Beach, are pitching a toll-free option for all Baldwin County residents. That agreement would be in place only if no new bridge is built over the Intercoastal Waterway between the W.C. Holmes Bridge (Alabama State Route 59) and the Beach Express Bridge for the next 50 years.
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama Power extending Lake Martin summer lake levels into October
Summer will last a little longer at Lake Martin, since Alabama Power is extending the lake’s summer pool for a few more weeks. Usually, the water level at Lake Martin begins to lower around Sept. 1, reaching winter pool levels near mid-November. The lower lake level allows the reservoir to capture and store winter rains. The lake begins to rise in early spring, reaching full summer pool around the end of April. The fall drawdown will now begin Oct. 15.
US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
The story of 'the Colony': How the only Black community in this Alabama county thrived, survived
Only a couple hundred people live in Colony, Alabama, but on a hot summer day in August, around 800 people are in town for an annual reunion and homecoming. It’s everything you want from a Southern cookout. The adults sit back on fold-out chairs under tents, fanning themselves as they watch kids giggle their way through outdoor games at Vivian Allen park. All the while, enough hamburgers to feed an army sizzle away on the grill.
This sprawling Lake Martin mansion was called Alabama’s most expensive home
You don’t have to get away from it all if you’re going to this Alabama mansion - it’s all been brought to you. This home on Willows End on Lake Martin was once billed as Alabama’s most expensive home when it hit the market for $10.5 million.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Alabama
Eat Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Aniah Blanchard’s mom weighs in on ‘Aniah’s Law’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nearly three years after Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped and murdered in Auburn, her family and friends are fighting even harder than before to make sure repeat offenders, like the man accused of killing her, stay in jail. WKRG spoke with Aniah’s mom about a law...
Montgomery Hyundai plant to make electric cars earlier than expected
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time, Hyundai will make electric cars in the United States, specifically in Alabama. “Being able to have the first Genesis electric vehicle being built right here in Montgomery is something we can all be very proud of,” said Robert Burns with Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.
