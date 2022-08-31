ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Girl, 1, dies after being hit by hailstones up to 4 inches big during horror storm that left 29 others injured in Spain

By Gerard Couzens
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A TODDLER has died after being hit by a huge hail stone during a horror storm in Spain.

The one-year-old girl was one of 30 people hurt after being battered by hail stones up to four inches wide in and around the Catalan town of La Bisbal de l’Emporda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WgaB9_0hcq7uII00
Some of the hail stones were the size of a tennis ball Credit: Solarpix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcOfb_0hcq7uII00
At least 30 people were hurt as the hail stones pelted down in La Bisbal de l’Emporda Credit: Solarpix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qOhkN_0hcq7uII00
Some people suffered head injuries while others were cut by the ice Credit: Solarpix

She was rushed to Josep Trueta Hospital in Girona on Tuesday afternoon but died hours later.

A woman remained in the same hospital today because of the injuries she suffered in the devastating hailstorm.

Most of the other 28 people who needed medical treatment are said to have suffered head injuries or cuts from the ice that needed stitches as well as broken bones.

Many cars were also damaged by the tennis ball-size stones.

Catalan weather chiefs said the hailstones that fell in the area, near the tourist city of Girona close to Spain’s north-east border with France, were the largest in twenty years.

The nationality of the toddler who died, and where exactly she was when she was hit by the hailstones that killed her, is not yet known.

The deadliest-known hailstorm in history was the one that lashed the Indian city of Moradabad in 1888.

Nearly 250 people were killed after being hit by hail the size of oranges.

The record for the largest hailstone is one that fell in Vivian, South Dakota in 2010.

It weighed around 878 grams and measured nearly eight inches in diameter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QzZMA_0hcq7uII00
The huge hail stones rained down during a storm Credit: Solarpix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tFfB7_0hcq7uII00
Many cars were also damaged by the tennis ball-size stones Credit: Solarpix

