Patriots have second-oldest 53-man roster in NFL

While it certainly feels like the Patriots have gotten younger the last couple years -- mostly because they got 22 years younger at quarterback going from Tom Brady to Cam Newton to Mac Jones -- they're actually still one of the oldest teams in the NFL.

According to Spotrac, the Patriots have the second-oldest 53-man roster in the NFL after Tuesday's cutdown day, with an average age of 27.15 years old.

While that might be surprising, it's worth noting that it really only takes a handful of outliers to start skewing the age numbers a bit. In the Patriots' case, they five players who are 33 or older, most of them in specialist positions.

Kicker Nick Folk and special teams ace Matthew Slater are both 37, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer is 36, Devin McCourty is 35, and special teamer Cody Davis is 33.

The Patriots certainly embraced youth in other areas of the roster, as nearly half the current team (24 of 53) are 25 years old or younger. Ten rookies made the initial 53-man roster.

The only team older than the Patriots is, naturally, 45-year-old Tom Brady's current team, the Buccaneers. They clock in with an average age of 27.32 years old. The youngest roster belongs to the Browns, who have an average age of 25.33 years old.