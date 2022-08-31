Cameron McGrone, Tre Nixon headline Patriots practice squad additions

A day after roster cutdowns, the Patriots saw a ton of familiar faces return to Foxborough to play on the practice squad.

2021 draft picks LB Cameron McGrone and WR Tre Nixon, along with 2022 sixth-round pick RB Kevin Harris, were among the 16-person practice squad unit on the field alongside the 53-man roster at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Joining those three players were: veteran CB Terrance Mitchell, LB Harvey Langi, DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr., S Brad Hawkins, DL/EDGE LaBryan Ray, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, RB J.J. Taylor, TE Matt Sokol, TE Jalen Wydermyer, OL James Ferentz, OL Bill Murray, OL Kody Russey, and another as yet unnamed offensive lineman.

Devin Asiasi was expected to be added to the practice squad and was present at Gillette Stadium earlier on Wednesday, but the Cincinnati Bengals claimed the 2020 third-round pick off of waivers.